Kaoss Price: Always a bigger picture than a simple 'bad guy' narrative

OPINION: It’s easy to paint Kaoss Price as the bad guy.

Before he was shot dead by police he had numerous court convictions, was once referred to as a “one-man crime wave”, and could count his own grandmother among those he ripped off.

But there must be room in his story to see the once promising young rugby player as a victim too.

While he made a succession of bad choices, seemed to show scant remorse for his actions and was involved in dangerous behaviour which put lives at risk, including his own, the 22-year-old had little chance to try a different path, if court documents are anything to go by.

In a High Court judgment issued just four months before he was fatally shot by police on April 16 , Justice Christine Grice expressed surprise that a man with such a dysfunctional upbringing had only been sentenced to his first jail term last year.

It outlined how Price had a “transient and chaotic family life”, and was seen as very immature and in need of support.

Justice Grice said there were “not strong indications supporting rehabilitation” but one factor in Price's favour was his youth.

This would help him avoid a long prison sentence and statistically give him a better chance at turning his life around. Early intervention is often a determining factor in the successful rehabilitation of young offenders.

Grice’s decision is one of thousands made in courts around New Zealand which highlight the miserable journey of poverty, violence, drug and alcohol abuse and youth offending that people often walk prior to entering the adult justice system, which is dogged by the over-representation of Māori.

What’s even sadder is that prison is seen as an acceptable place for a troubled man like Price to be in the first place.

The exact details regarding Price’s death are being closely guarded by police due to their ongoing investigation, but the broader context which put a young Māori man on a path that ended in tragedy is in plain sight.

Since the colonisation of tangata whenua began with the arrival of the British to Aotearoa, the economic and social standing of Māori quickly deteriorated as they were dispossessed of all but a fraction of their land and mana. It has never recovered.

Its impacts have only been reinforced over the ensuing decades with entrenched social inequities, of which Māori are faced with the harshest consequences. Māori are overrepresented in almost any measure of inequality you care to think of.

They are poorer, less educated, less healthy, more likely to be unemployed, more likely to be incarcerated and more likely to encounter prejudice because of their skin colour.

The “us and them” mentality between the Pakeha majority and the Māori minority is alive and well, and it's a division we all contribute to every day in the way we talk about others, or pass judgement on their actions.

In Taranaki, and no doubt the rest of the country too, this can be seen and heard by how many people are comfortable accepting Price’s death as an appropriate solution to a problem in society, rather than a tragic failing of one of our young people.

Colonisation is premised on creating that very divide which enables such thinking; one where Pākehā have historically gained significant privileges by oppressing Māori through legislation, policy or practice.

Such measures help to create the climate of anger, mistrust and sense of injustice Māori might feel towards the Government.

You only have to read the detailed accounts of historical wrongs suffered by iwi and hapū, addressed somewhat by Te Tiriti o Waitangi settlements, for proof of that.

Land was not only stolen outright, but more often the legal institutions put in place by the state to ensure justice for all were hijacked to facilitate and legitimise theft, thereby putting it beyond legal challenge.

Taking the argument a step further, it could also explain why some Māori might feel a sense of foreboding when the police turn up.

I whakapapa Māori but grew up in a Pākehā home in Waitara. My hometown changed forever when Steven Wallace was shot by police on the main street in April 2000 after breaking dozens of windows and threatening officers with a baseball bat.

The ripple effects of that fatal shooting were felt around the country and will never completely disappear, especially for his whānau, who were still going through a court process as recently as December 2021.

The police officers involved in this encounter, and similar ones since, will never be the same either.

We expect a lot of our police force and I have no doubt officers serve to make a positive difference in their communities.

In my world, police remain the people I call when help is needed, but I know, through the years I have worked alongside the vulnerable and disadvantaged in other roles, this is not a universal view.

For a significant sector our of community, police aren’t seen as a reliable force of good. They are just as likely to be a force to run from. You don’t have to look far to find evidence of that either.

Stuff recently revealed that 480 tamariki were pepper-sprayed by police between 2017 and 2021, with the youngest aged 10.

Māori children were the targets 68% of the time, with Pākehā next in line on 16.8%.

And experiences of racism are still commonplace too.

A 2019 Stuff survey highlighted stories of racism, including put downs, physical threats and racial profiling, with Māori shouldering the brunt. One study completed last year found 93% of Māori experience racism every day.

The ongoing mistreatment of our indigenous people should be a source of national shame, and it would be naive to think members of our police force are immune from the consequences of New Zealand’s colonial legacy.

We could point the finger solely at Price for being the architect of his own misfortune, but as a society we can’t get away scot-free.

Heaping blame on Price or his family helps distance people from the social factors at play, making it easier for them to post unrestrained comments on social media about the death, some of which are vulgar and offensive.

And on this point, police did the Price family no favours in the immediate days after his death.

One of the few details given by Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables at a press conference two days after the shooting, was that Price had rammed a police car.

Putting this out into the public domain, ahead of any other information providing a fuller account of the night’s event, could have had some sway in shaping the narrative which portrays Price as the villain.

Hopefully the circumstances of Price’s death become clearer in coming weeks, but in the meantime, there is work all New Zealanders can do to take stock.

And it starts in the easiest of places – from within.

Try being honest with yourself about the biases you have, think twice before you judge another person and be open to understanding there is always a bigger picture behind everything.

