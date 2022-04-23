Fresh spin on old vinyl records to help Anzac Day poppy cause

The flowers that symbolise sacrifice go on sale before Anzac Day, and it's expected they'll raise around $2 million.

Based in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast, there is a busy team working to create poppies out of recycled vinyl records in time for Anzac Day.

After a successful 2021 campaign to raise money for the Poppy Trust with the Paraparaumu RSA, the Poppy Makers Team from The Shed Project have taken up the challenge to go national and give more.

The Shed Project is a local organisation that works with disabled and disadvantaged people.

Last year the team’s $1000 donation went towards supporting servicewomen in the community. This year the support net has widened to veterans and their dependants with The Shed Project Kāpiti social services manager Jo Picot indicating that donations have already doubled from last year.

Picot said that the initiative came out of wanting to do something within the community.

“We were making poppies, and wanted to contribute to the local RSA. Initially we were just happy for them to hang our poppies on the wall of the memorial hall, but they loved it so much they asked if they could fund us to make more, and we said, of course!”

Supplied The Poppy Makers Team.

A quarter of the money raised from record poppy sales will be donated to The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services' Association nationwide.

The Poppy Makers Team has already made more than 500 poppies and will continue creating them until Anzac Day, Picot said. The Paraparaumu Anzac Day parade will also feature poppies made by the team.

Along with the traditional red, the team has made purple poppies as well to commemorate the animals that played a part in the war.

The Shed Project operates an open door policy with Picot saying, “There’s always food and cuppas on the table for everyone.”

supplied The Poppy Makers Team, working hard to create poppies out of old vinyl records to donate to charities nationwide.

Volunteers expressed the sense of achievement they felt creating art for others, including Declan:

"Declan likes making art that makes people smile and be happy, as Declan likes everyone to be smiling and being happy."

When asked how it felt to be part of the Poppy Maker Team, Elles said she felt, “happy, helpful and a sense of achievement”.

Non-verbal artist Tessa smiled brightly and agreed that she enjoyed creating something for other people.

supplied Volunteers have expressed the pride they feel creating and contributing to the community.

The Poppy Makers will continue creating throughout the year, motivated to help other local charities. Picot extended an invitation to all members of the community who might wish to join them.

“We’re not only making art here, but forever bonds and a family.”

With art services like painting, pottery and woodworking, there’s something for everyone at The Shed Project, she said.

“We love being able to bring the community together and discover a sense of purpose and achievement in everybody.”