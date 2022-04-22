Remembering the soldiers of Motu Pohue

Gina Ryan, left, Meriani Pile, centre, and Mali Morgan from Te Runaka o Awarua, in Bluff, say they feel privileged to be documenting the lives of the World War I soldiers connected to Nga Runaka ki Murihiku.

In a building at Te Rau Aroha Marae, rows of familiar names line the walls – some accompanied by faded photographs.

These men – with family names like Te Au, Bragg, Parata, and Skerrett – all have two things in common: they fought for New Zealand during The Great War and they whakapapa back to Nga Runaka ki Murihiku.

The runaka has been collecting details of these hōia (soldiers) as a continuation of Ngāi Tahu’s He Rau Mahara project.

And here in Motu Pohue (Bluff) the list keeps growing with more than 130 soldiers added to the honour roll, a section dedicated to Southland Ngāi Tahu soldiers and plans to start on World War II soon.

Runaka administrator Meriani Pile said the exhibition was originally the aspiration of Runaka whānau wishing to recognise the 100-year commemoration of Armistice Day in 2018.

People from across New Zealand were often amazed when they see the display, she said.

“Once they see it they’re just blown away. And so am I, because I don’t think I’ve read every name yet.”

Gina Ryan and Mali Morgan have been working on the exhibition in recent months, and the exhibition is personal for Morgan whose grandfather Norman Brandshaw is featured in photos.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Te Rau Aroha Marae’s display of World War I soldiers honours the men from Murihiku who fought for New Zealand.

It had been interesting to see how deeply connected these whānau and the community was, she said.

Ryan said the pairs spent hours pouring over the information they had in the He Rau Mahara book, but finding more photos of the men in uniform had been tricky.

“We feel quite privileged to learn about the men and their histories. They are our whānau and whānau that we know," she said.

The exhibition will be open at Te Rau Aroha Marae on Brandshaw St in Bluff on Anzac Day from noon to 1pm.

It also includes war memorabilia, tools and uniform displays from the Southland Museum and Art Gallery.