Chair of Ngāti Kahungunu bows out graciously after 26 years at helm

The longest-serving chair of an iwi, Ngahiwi Tomoana, has departed graciously after 26 years at the head of Ngāti Kahungunu Incorporated, following a 486-vote defeat.

The newly-elected chair is Bayden Barber, a second-term Hastings District councillor who holds various directorships and is a chartered member of the NZ Institute of Directors.

Tomoana said it had been “an honour and a privilege to have served our people through all their ups and downs, ins and outs, from whānau to hapū, to iwi to waka, to mataawaka (Māori living in an area who are not in a Mana Whenua group), to indigenous peoples around the world, to serving our country as well”.

“I am proud to have been able to do that off the mana āhua ake (sense of self) of Ngāti Kahungunu, the absolute uniqueness of Ngāti Kahungunu, to manaaki (cherish) all people”.

“The time and tide waits for no man, and the tide has turned with Bayden Barber being elected as the new chair of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated,” he said.

“I had said to Bayden earlier that I was not going to give it to him, that he will have to come and take it, and he did. There are challenges in front of us. We have so much to celebrate. Here on, I wish Bayden and all the team, well,” Tomoana said.

supplied Bayden Barber received 2273 votes to Ngahiwi Tomoana’s 1787.

Ngāti Kahungunu is the third largest iwi, and has the second-longest coastline in the country, stretching from near Mahia to the southern tip of Wairarapa.

Barber acknowledged the challenges ahead, but saw a bright future.

“We have more than 60,000 people, over 100 marae, and over 100 hapū, so it’s an extensive area, covered by a number of councils and other authorities, and we’re right up there in terms of scale. And with that comes responsibility,” he said.

“We fall behind in all the statistics; health, housing, education. My vision is to organise all our whanāu, hapū and marae and the six taiwhenua within the rohe, and bringing them all together alongside the settlement entities that sit outside the iwi constitution,” Barber said.

“It’s about bringing everyone to the table, so we can work on the relationships up and down the Kahungunu rohe. Some of those relationships have been strained over the past 30 years, for whatever reasons,” he said.

“Those settlement groups are commercial entities and have considerable expertise. Some have settled for more than $100 million. We want to bring everyone to the table to work collectively on improving the lot of our people in terms of housing, education, employment, health, language revitalisation and the environment,” Barber said.

He said he was yet to decide whether he would contest his seat on Hastings District Council in the coming elections.

There were 19,695 members of the iwi eligible to vote. Just 4113 took part in the election.

Barber and Tomoana were the only candidates seeking the chair.

Barber received 2273 votes, while Tomoana received 1787 votes.