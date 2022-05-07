Future of stolen wharenui up for discussion as Te Papa exhibition closes

Discussions are due to start with Rongowhakaata and Te Papa about the return of the stolen Te Hau-ki-Tūranga wharenui.

Rongowhakaata iwi and Te Papa are set to start discussions about the return of Te Hau-ki-Tūranga – the stolen wharenui at the centre of the museum’s Ko Rongowhakaata exhibition.

This comes just months after the museum closed the exhibition of five years, and recently returned a selection of taonga to the Gisborne iwi.

The country’s oldest wharenui, Te Hau-ki-Tūranga, has been housed at Te Papa since the 1990s, but the traditional Māori meeting house was originally built in 1842 by chief Raharuhi Rukupo of Gisborne iwi Rongowhakaata. It was dedicated to his older brother Tamati Waka Mangere.

The whare known as Te Hau-ki-Tūranga, pictured here in 2009, has been housed by Te Papa since the 1990s, but was built by Gisborne iwi Rongowhakaata, and taken by the Crown in the 1860s.

It was taken by the Crown, under the direction of Minister of Native Affairs James Richmond, in 1867.

Later this month, Te Papa and Rongowhakaata are due to begin negotiations to determine if and when the wharenui will be dismantled and returned to the iwi.

Te Papa’s kaihautū, Māori co-leader, Arapata Hakiwai said: “We look forward to the day Te Hau-ki-Tūranga is finally returned home, because that will be a great day.”

All original pieces of the wharenui would be returned, but there were some parts which were lost and replaced in the 1920s to make the meeting house complete. Hakiwai (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Porou, and Ngāi Tahu) said the museum was in discussions with carvers to replace those before its return.

Te Papa's Māori co-leader, kaihauta Arapata Hakiwai says it will be a great day when the wharenui is returned to its rightful home.

Preparations needed to be made before it could be returned.

Another Māori section would be added to Te Papa later in the year, Hakiwai said.

The wharenui arrived at Te Papa in 1996 ahead of the national museum’s 1998 opening, with the iwi’s blessing. “Rongowhakaata gave us full support to move the marae from the museum on Buckle St and to be placed at Te Papa.”

The exhibition allowed the iwi to share its story and the hītori (history) of the wharenui.

Hakiwai said Te Papa had apologised for its colonial history, as had the Crown. There was no question – the wharenui belonged to Rongowhakaata, he said.

In 2017, Te Papa announced the wharenui would remain at the museum for another two years. Te Hau-ki-Tūranga is still at the museum, exceeding the deadline by two years.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Exhibition closed for redevelopment at Te Papa museum Wellington

The iwi ownership of the meeting house was recognised by the Government during the settlement of the Rongowhakaata Treaty claim in 2011 when it was agreed the wharenui would be returned.

The journey to return the wharenui back to the iwi had been difficult so far, Hakiwai said.

“Te Papa is committed and will assist Rongowhakaata in any way possible, to get Te Hau-ki-Tūranga home.”

Before it can be returned Rongowhakaata and Te Papa needed to consider the cost of their plans for the wharenui, and where they would place it.

“It’s not as easy as returning the wharenui.”

The iwi declined to comment on the discussions about Te Hau-ki-Tūranga’s return, at this stage in the process.

Meanwhile, Te Papa has given back some of the stolen taonga, which were part of Ko Rongowhakaata exhibition that has been open since 2017.

On March 26, Rongowhakaata welcomed back its taonga, which included pou and pounamu.

Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust general manager Teina Moetara said “it was a glorious event”.

Between 1867 and 1996, the meeting house was moved three times, from Gisborne to Wellington, then from the Colonial Museum to the Dominion Museum on Buckle St.

In 1996, Rongowhakaata representatives escorted it down Tory St to a new home in Te Papa – this was the first time the iwi was involved in the wharenui’s movements.