Clean For A Cause founder says deep-cleaned sneakers will be first ‘new’ pair some kids have ever received

Christian Prescott runs Clean For A Cause, a non-profit organisation that takes preloved shoes, gives them a good clean, and then donates them back to the community.

A shoe-cleaning company for high-end sneaker heads could say the people who benefit most from its services are those for whom a brand new pair of kicks is out of reach.

South Auckland man Christian Prescott was an apprentice plumber with an entrepreneurial spirit when he created his first business, Sneaker Clean NZ, at 19 years old.

Out of that business evolved Clean For A Cause, a charity that collects and donates preloved shoes to kids in need.

At the moment the team at his Māngere warehouse is preparing for a grand donation event, that will result in hundreds of luxury brand sneakers being gifted to the tamariki of Auckland.

The apprentice plumber also worked part time in a Timberland store, which is where Prescott recognised a gap in the market for a shoe-cleaning service. It wasn’t long before he was handling the ‘‘investment shoes” of some clientele worth thousands of dollars.

However, when Covid hit Prescott's South Auckland community, he knew he needed to step up, and the Clean For A Cause initiative was born.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Christian Prescott from Clean For A Cause, which accepts good quality donated shoes, deep-cleans them, packages them, and then gives them to children in need.

Wanting to use his skills to help his community, Prescott knew there were children going to school without shoes and realised he could make a difference through his company. He thinks Clean For A Cause not only helps out children but also takes pressure off their parents.

By giving donated shoes a premium clean and repackaging them in custom-made shoeboxes, the organisation is also giving children confidence, Prescott says.

“We all love the feeling of opening a fresh new box of shoes. But for some kids, our boxes will be the very first ‘new’ pair they’ve ever received.”

Not every pair donated gets to go home with kids, however. Shoes are categorised into four “tiers”, with only tier-one quality shoes being passed on to children. Shoes in this tier often start at $200.

“We provide good quality shoes, so children feel valued,” Prescott says.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Clean For A Cause is preparing to donate more than 500 pairs of shoes on June 11.

All donated shoes do find a home, though, with lower-tier shoes going to sports teams and other small initiatives, Prescott says.

As well as helping out those in need, Prescott says Clean For A Cause was a response to the climate crisis, with the crew rescuing shoes from landfills to give them a second life.

A child of the Māngere community and a proud Tongan, Prescott says his upbringing explains his service spirit and he encourages those who can do so to participate within their own communities.

“Compassion and unity is at the forefront of this campaign. Bringing together our skills and the good grace of the community, we are putting shoes on the feet of those in need.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Christian Prescott emphasises the need for community involvement to help “our kids most in need”.

Prescott clearly remembers his mum telling him: “If you want something, then you must work hard for it.” His eventual aim is to work on the charity full time, he says.

While some government assistance wouldn’t go amiss, Prescott emphasises that it’s community involvement he’s pushing for, extending an invitation to those with the means to contribute to the sneaker donation event.

The team accepts all shoes in wearable condition, no matter the size. If unsure of a shoe, contact Clean For A Cause to clarify.

To acquire the donated shoes from the community and list of kids in need, Clean For A Cause holds large charity events four times a year.

The next Outsole Sneaker Donation Event will be held at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau on June 11. The festival will offer giveaways, food stalls, music and other events, as well as the chance to buy, sell and trade sneakers.