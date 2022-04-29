New Matariki art awards to recognise Tauranga Moana artists

Matariki has become a widely accepted festival across the country. (First published, September 25, 2020.)

Just in time for Matariki, Tauranga Moana plan to celebrate their brightest stars from the arts with a gala night in June.

A prestigious awards night, Ngā Tohu Toi Mo Ngā Uri Iwi o Te Rohe o Tauranga Moana, to celebrate artists who whakapapa to the iwi of Tauranga Moana will be will be held at the city’s University of Waikato campus on the first Matariki public holiday in Aotearoa, Friday, June 24.

Julie Paama-Pengelly, Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust chairperson and event organiser, said the celebration was set to become an important annual Matariki event for Tauranga.

She said Tauranga Moana descendants were among some of the country’s most revered artists across multiple disciplines.

Twelve ringatoi (artists) whose work spans diverse disciplines such as visual arts, music and arts research have been carefully selected for the inaugural series of 12 awards, each bearing names associated with the rohe (region).

“It was important to us to locate the awards within our rohe and to ascribe names which speak to the whakapapa of Tauranga Moana,” said Paama-Pengelly.

te tuhi mareikura/Supplied Julie Paama-Pengelly, the chairperson of Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust, believes it’s the time to “align our ‘stars’ and set our future aspirations” this Matariki.

The Tauranga City Council has agreed to be a major sponsor of the Te Kete Aronui o Tauranga Moana ‘icon award’ which acknowledges significant contribution to a field of Māori arts knowledge.

The awards night will specifically recognise Māori who play a part in creating the regional identity of Tauranga Moana and who take this identity beyond the boundaries of Ngā Kuri a Whārei (Tauranga Moana Iwi land boundary, also Bowentown), and in some cases, internationally.

Paama-Pengelly said further sponsors and patrons are invited to join Te Tuhi Mareikura in enabling specific awards to honour and celebrate Māori artists who have achieved excellence in the arts.

“Sponsors for the 2022 awards have the unique opportunity to get in on the ground floor of this annual event; to share with their networks, clients and whānau their contribution to enable a cluster of Māori creatives to shine bright,” she said.

With a desire to support Māori achievement, Paama-Pengelly thinks now is the best time to appreciate local ringatoi.

“What better time to align our ‘stars’ and set out our future aspirations than on our national Matariki holiday.”