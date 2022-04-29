Government announces $58m 'groundbreaking' partnership with iwi to create homes for Māori

Government funding announced on Friday will see a minimum of 172 affordable rental homes built and bought in Taranaki, Tokoroa, Blenheim, Thames, Ohakune, Tūrangi and Tāmaki Makaurau. (File photo)

More than $58 million is being invested to create “critical affordable” homes for Māori across New Zealand through a partnership between the Government and iwi.

The funding and “first of many” partnerships was announced by associate minister of housing (Māori housing) Peeni Henare at New Plymouth’s Novotel hotel on Friday, and an agreement was signed.

The money will be invested to deliver a minimum of 172 affordable rental homes across Taranaki, Ohakune, Tūrangi, Tokoroa, Blenheim, Thames and Tāmaki Makaurau.

In Taranaki, these will be built and purchased in Opunake, Okato, New Plymouth, Urenui, Waitara and Stratford.

Jane Matthews/Stuff Ministers Willie Jackson and Peeni Henare sign the $58m agreement between the Govt and Ka Uruora on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga: Government programme to help iwi build new homes

* More public houses set to pop up in Taranaki, but where will they be built?

* Taranaki whānau buy first home under iwi shared ownership model



It will also go towards 31 progressive home ownership developments in New Plymouth and Stratford, which will see Māori be able to buy their first whare.

The partnership to bring these housing aspirations to a reality is between: Ka Uruora Trustee Aotearoa Limited, a body established by Taranaki iwi for Māori housing, Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga (Ministry of Housing and Urban Development), and Te Puni Kōkiri (Ministry of Māori Development).

Jane Matthews/Stuff Waiata were sung as the agreement was signed.

The morning announcement was full of jokes and joy – surrounding the excitement of the milestone – and as the paperwork was being signed, there was waiata and smiles all around.

“Today, whānau, is a good day,” minister Henare said. “It’s a good day for Taranaki, and a good day for Māori housing.”

He said the partnership was “groundbreaking” as it covered everything from home ownership, to rentals, to education around finances.

“More importantly, what it will do is unlock intergeneration wealth, and aspirational wealth in housing,” Henare said. “We know Māori have some of the worst housing conditions in Aotearoa. The status quo clearly wasn’t good enough.”

Jane Matthews/Stuff “We have whānau at the forefront of our minds,” Ka Uruora chair Jamie Tuuta said.

Ka Uruora chair Jamie Tuuta said the partnership would help the iwi body “deliver critical affordable housing solutions for our whānau”.

Tuuta said they had analysed Māori households that didn't own their own home, and there was a big group sitting in “what we describe as the affordable rental category”.

These were whānau who were not eligible for rental subsidies, earnt between $40,000 and $70,000 a year, and could not get their foot in the door to buy a home.

“That’s why a lot of the focus initially is on affordable rentals and what we’re seeking to do there is charge 80% of a market rental, and cap, where possible, the rent at 30% of the household income,” Tuuta said.

STUFF Housing Minister Megan Woods has announced funding of $1.4 billion for infrastructure projects in Auckland.

“And what that does, it provides an opportunity for better saving habits, but also to be able to deal with any dept and think about what’s required for that whānau to move to the next stage of the continuum – which is progressive home ownership.”

He said the target on delivering houses, and “getting significant work progressed on these projects”, was June next year.

“Things have to change, and today marks that transition and change that is occurring,” Tuuta said. “We have whānau at the forefront of our minds. “

Ka Uruora whānau engagement manager Te Waka McLeod had already been working with whānau on the ground about home ownership.

“Owning your own whare is an aspiration for many Māori but most simply cannot afford a conventional deposit and mortgage repayments in the current market,” McLeod said. “And they don’t know how to get there.”

McLeod played a video of the South Taranaki family who were able to buy their first home with the help of Ka Uruora, and said it was “just one example” of what was to come.

“It will create a future for not only them, but their whānau.”