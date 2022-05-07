Cost of dying puts low-income families thousands of dollars in debt

Ben Rauhihi says he barely sleeps after taking on thousands of dollars in debt to pay for his brother’s funeral.

The cost of dying is causing low income families to fall months behind on rent, struggle to pay for food, and take on thousands of dollars in debt.

At least 300 people a year contact the Citizen’s Advice Bureau for advice about how to stretch overdrawn budgets to meet funeral costs. Some of them end up breaking KiwiSaver, while others take on loans they can’t sustain, or default on other payments.

Ben Rauhihi’s​ (Ngāti Pikiao, Te Arawa, Ngāti Raukawa) brother died two months ago and financial stress now keeps him up at night. He took on debt – $3279 – to pay for the funeral.

"I barely sleep. The money weighs heavily on my mind," the Lower Hutt man said.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Trevor Paul died two months ago, aged 61, without life insurance or savings. “He was so generous – particularly to Wellington’s homeless – and would literally give you the shirt off his back,” his brother Ben Rauhihi says.

At $5560, the funeral was modest. The bill covered things like transport, embalming, dressing, and a coffin. Extended family pooled together money for the cremation – about $650 – but the majority of the bill, in Rauhihi’s name, remains unpaid.

That’s despite him accessing the maximum funeral hardship grant from Work and Income – $2280, or about 41% of the total bill.

“Somehow, I’ve got to try and find the extra money,” he said. “I haven’t had the chance to mourn yet.”

However, with the bill still unpaid, he was charged another $500 in interest on Friday.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Ben Rauhihi worries about funeral costs in the future as well – a second brother has been given “one month to live”, while a third is in bad health. He wants the Government to intervene by increasing the funeral hardship grant.

Citizen’s Advice Bureau national adviser Sacha Green​ said funeral arrangements were costly and put families in dire situations.

“Even if they are eligible for the grant, there’s often a sizeable gap between that and the actual cost of the funeral,” Green said.

The cost of a simple funeral ranges between $6000 and $8000, with Consumer New Zealand estimating the average cost at somewhere between $8000 and $10,000.

It’s a gap which some have urged the Government to close. Leading the charge are the Funeral Directors Association (FDA), who say the grant hasn’t increased since 2003, outside of minor Consumer Price Index (CPI) adjustments.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Neil Whiteman recalls helping his father, as a child, dig graves at Akatarawa Cemetary. Neil took over the sexton job when his father retired in 1978 and he is still there and loving the job.

“It’s supposed to cover a whole lot of costs that it actually doesn’t,” chief executive Gillian Boyes​ said.

She proposed a simple solution – upping the grant to $6300. Such an increase, Boyes contends, has precedent in the ACC funeral provision for those who die due to injury. “Why can’t poor people get what a person who dies from an injury gets?”

And, yet, despite years of lobbying, the Ministry of Social Development had been noncommittal, she said.

The Ministry’s client service delivery director Graham Allpress​ said the grant was “not intended to cover the whole cost” of a funeral.

CPI adjustments, meanwhile, had resulted in a 47% increase to the grant since 2003, he said.

Others argue excessive increases risk simply transferring wealth from the Government to the funeral industry.

Consumer New Zealand chief executive Jon Duffy​ said an increase would be a boon for the industry and mourners alike.

“Both parties would stand to benefit,” Duffy said. Offering a bigger grant, however, would mean fewer people were forced to “skimp on funerals”.

Green supported increasing the grant, but hoped “some broader thinking” might shake up the status quo of the funeral industry.

New Zealand might look overseas for inspiration, she suggested, with not-for-profit funeral services emerging as a “transparent, low-cost option” in Australia and the UK.

Phil Reid/Stuff Trevor Paul was a famous face around central Wellington’s streets for several decades.

Duffy also referred to “a perceived lack of transparency” across the industry, and suggested directors itemise costs to ensure people weren’t caught out by unexpected invoices. People should also be wary of funeral insurance – as premiums sometimes added up to more than the cost of a funeral over time.

Tighter regulation of the industry is a contentious topic. A recent Ministry of Health review was welcomed by some in the field, and led to assertions of “dodgy operators” from others.

Boyes rubbished claims funeral directors prey on people as “a myth”. Costs had gone up, and this was unavoidable, she said. Wood for caskets was more expensive, for instance, and chemicals used for embalming had also gone up due to offshore delays.

The FDA’s members – who conduct about 75% of funerals around the country – had to provide “a written estimate of costs”, and advise the bereaved if they changed, Boyes said.

Cemeteries and crematoriums were typically managed by councils, with prices also trending upwards. The cost of burial plots went up 23% between 2014 and 2021, with the cost of cremations going up 27% over the same period.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Trevor Paul was a regular presence at protests – including the Occupy Wellington protest, in 2011, where he was head of security for the campground.

Only last month Wellington City Council proposed numerous cost of dying fee increases.

Rauhihi’s friend had applied for a loan to help settle the bill, and avoid further interest charges. Even if that application were successful, Rauhihi believed repaying his friend might take years – as it is, he has only $43 a week left after paying rent and other bills.

He worried about the future as well. A second brother had just been given “one month to live”, while a third was in bad health.

Rauhihi wanted the Government to increase the funeral hardship grant, along with bolstering other kinds of income support, and ensuring low-wage workers, like himself, earned “a living wage”.

Trevor Paul (Ngāti Pikiao, Te Arawa) died from a heart attack, on March 12.

He was a famous face around Wellington’s inner-city streets for several decades – known as Koro to some, and “the grandfather of Wellington’s homeless” to others.

His early life was hard, and that led him later in life to altruism. He helped out at The Compassion Soup Kitchen, and ran a music programme in Berhampore.

“I’ve never heard anyone play guitar like my brother – and I guess I never will,” Rauhihi said.