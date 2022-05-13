How did I get here: The big city environmental educator making a life in small town New Zealand

My name is Ash. Well, that's the name I go by, my full name is Aishwarya. But I don't quite go by that name any more.

I'm the environmental educator at Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust. I was born and brought up in India. My hometown is a place called Hyderabad, which is a south central big city (population of 6.8 million).

I have a background in zoology and wildlife management and I came to New Zealand to explore biodiversity and get into the conservation scene here.

I came here to do my masters, I did a postgraduate diploma in wildlife management from Otago and then finished my Masters.

I got an open work visa in 2017, which lasted only for a year at the time, as per visa rules and I was allowed to work any jobs.

But by the end of that year, I should have got employment in my own field to be able to continue on a work visa.

So I was working like five different jobs and gigs in Dunedin, some of which were like to do with zoology and education.

But then, you know, a girl’s gotta make coin at the same time, so there was me, this person with four degrees, also scrubbing toilets, and motel rooms.

I was just pretty much doing anything and everything to get by, but also to create a name in conservation.

I came here to Taranaki because I got offered a full time job and I hadn't been to the North Island before that.

I was told that it was a rural setting. So I'm a very big city person, and so I thought, you know what, this is going to be an adventure, let's see how I fit in this area.

It's been challenging, let me tell you that. It's good that as an educator, one of my jobs is to be able to be adaptable and flexible in interacting with different people with different perspectives and backgrounds.

Being a very progressive, single woman of colour, fitting into a more family oriented region, that's fairly conservative, has been interesting.

I've made family I didn't expect to find, or people I've associated with I would normally not think that I would quickly associate with.

When you're used to finding culture, and now you need to actively go out and look for culture when it was handed to me on a platter. I have to go looking for it, especially if I'm starving for it.

But then the positive is that when I go looking for it, what I find is like these hidden away places that not many people get to see. You've got pockets of things that are always waiting to be discovered.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Muralidhar comes from Hyderabad, population 6.8 million, and works near Eltham, population 1970.

I’ve been here four and a half years and at this point, I'm really missing city life. So unfortunately, I might be moving to Wellington.

But in the end, we're all on different journeys. We're trying to find where we fit, and priorities change, people change, and I've enjoyed my time and Taranaki so far, but I feel like my personal life is shifting in a way where I need to have more.

Wellington is very diverse. Hopefully, I will get a job in conservation. But if there's one thing I'm really good at, it's creating rules for myself and in conservation if you keep volunteering, you get skills, you get experience, and you insert yourself into the community and eventually make yourself indispensable, and then they have to hire you.

So I'm pretty annoying that way.

I miss the food most about home. Most of the people I meet here, and they know I'm from India, they're like, oh, what's the best Indian restaurant here, and I'll be like, honestly, none.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Detecting New Zealand sarcasm has been one of the biggest challenges, Muralidhar says.

One of my biggest challenges here is my inability to detect New Zealand sarcasm. Because the premise is that everyone's a nice person so if someone's being mean to you, obviously, it's a joke, because no one has any reason to be mean to you.

The poker face culture that you have here, makes it difficult for interpretation. But then again, that's what good sarcasm is.

When I was interviewed for this job, they were like, what are the things you want to learn or become good at, and I said that I need to understand New Zealand sarcasm because if I'm going to be educating and interacting and engaging with community on the site, I need to try at least.

So I'm very good at detecting sarcasm, but I'm still pretty bad at delivering it.

People here are so family oriented, they can't even comprehend how I've been away from home and my parents and my sister for so many years. But that's the choice you make as an immigrant, where you understand family is important but then self discovery and giving yourself a shot at your dreams requires an amount of sacrifice.

The biggest misconceptions about my culture is that we don't eat beef. Because everyone, like all you guys, think that cows are holy and that's only a section of the population.

People also think that we're all conservative and that we are all religious, that we all get arranged marriages.

It's been fascinating navigating dating life in Taranaki as a single person of colour. Tinder in Taranaki needs to step up its game, you see a shirtless man on tractor or picture of a car, not even like a fancy car or even like a clean washed car.

I've gone on a couple of dates in New Plymouth and for some reason they always ask if I'm going to get an arranged marriage to figure out if I'm worth their time. For me, the assumptions are all based on stereotypes, which I don't blame them for because the way media is peddled now, all they can go on is stereotypes.

India is rich, diverse and fairly progressive. We have strong rainbow communities in India, despite us fighting those, we all have our battles.

But we are a section of the population that are also pretty well-educated. A lot of people approach me thinking I don't speak English, and I'm like, I have four degrees. English is my first language and I dream and I read in English.