Farewell Guangdong: A history book told by its own people

Author Lily Lee says visiting her grandfather’s grave in Gum Kei when she was 22 was “a defining moment in my life”.

Farewell Guangdong is a book that Lily Lee never planned to write.

Lee is from many of the families who descended from the wives and children who fled Guangdong, China, during the second Sino-Japanese War from 1937 to 1945. During her retirement, Lee undertook to compile a historical record of wives and children who fled their homeland, and these accounts soon stacked up to form an impressive 500-page memoir or refugee experiences and histories.

These were families of Chinese men who were working in New Zealand during the gold rush. Although they sent remittances to their wives and children in China, many wives longed for their husbands, and experienced loneliness.

“It’s definitely a community book,” emphasised Lee.

The book was commissioned by the Chinese Poll Tax Heritage Trust Fund, which sponsors projects that promote the preservation and awareness of Chinese New Zealand history. The fund is part of the government’s monetary gesture of reconciliation for the hardship caused by the poll tax and other discriminatory legislation.

The book introduces the efforts that gold miner men in New Zealand went into to bring their close family to safety of the land of the long white cloud, away from the thick black plumes of the war. These stories are a first glimpse into the love, humility and sacrifice at the foundation of these refugee families.

Noeline Shew/Supplied Fears of locally-born Chinese children forced Chinese husbands to pay a bond to promise that their wives would take away any children born to her while in New Zealand. (Leong Chung She and her children. From left: Noeline, Shirley, Jack and Robert).

Lee puts all of this against the backdrop of discriminatory legislation around Chinese immigrants when there were fears of the number of locally-born Chinese increasing. She reminds readers of how the New Zealand Mail wrote that “the Chinese have numbers of their women here, and their women are fecund... it is a gross and bitter evil and the malignity of it increases with every child born into this country”.

Not only were these women seen as reproductive vessels and a threat to racial purity, but also not much more than a wife and a dependant.

Although New Zealand was the only Western country to accept wives and children under a concession in 1939, they were not recognised as refugees on official documents, but instead as ‘visiting husbands’ as the reason for applying on customs records. They entered under two-year temporary permits. Furthermore, husbands had to pay a deposit of roughly the equivalent of just over $21,000 today, make a legal agreement regarding the maintenance of his family or their possible deportation, and pay a bond of about $54,000 in today’s money guaranteeing that his wife would take away any children born to her while in New Zealand. Reflecting this sentiment, the government passed the 1920 Immigration Restriction Amendment Act with the intention of excluding Chinese people from permanent residence.

Chapter 7 of the book, Refugee to Resident, provides a major turning point for these families when in 1947 they were finally granted permanent residence, and for the next 300 pages, Lee compiles the stories of refugee families who settled from Northland all the way down to Invercargill.

“Had the women arrived and were not allowed to stay, there wouldn’t be this Chinese community that we know of today”, said Lee. “That’s probably a watershed moment for us as a community”.

Kenny Young/Supplied Kenny Young, bottom left, who was born in New Zealand, said that when permanent residency was granted to war refugees in 1947, families could plan and consolidate their future in New Zealand. The Young family of Outram, 1955

Lee, who was born and raised in Tāmaki Makaurau, said that when she was at school she was taught about China in terms of its. When Lee visited China and her village in Zhongshan at the start of her teaching career, she realised “this wonderful civilisation of 5000 years old, [having] literature and writing spanning all those centuries and I had not before that time realised that [that] exists... I hadn’t taken it in that I was part of that civilisation”.

The book is a collection of stories told by the families’ own oral histories, and brought to life by art, poems, letters and most engrossingly, old family photos. Lee and her team tracked down 500 names of refugees from shipping lists and archival sources, and found 256 wives.

Soo Family/Supplied Painting of a man and woman embracing by Sue Soo, the daughter of refugee Young Sun Ho. Lee included this painting to illustrate the sorrow of parting.

Reading Farewell Guangdong is like being invited into the homes of all of these families. These stories are told through the immediacy of the descendants and readers are invited to share the grief, humanity and everyday banalities of their journey.

“Some of them didn’t know that their mothers or grandmothers were refugees...and most of them, the majority did not have any written information about their mothers”. Lee helped families search for their whakapapa and “in that sense, they were contributing to the book”.

Writing the book was a joyful experience for Lee. “I’ve made a lot of friendships on the way talking to other Chinese families and hearing their experiences and identifying with them”.

Lily Lee/Supplied Lily Lee with her daughters and grandchildren. From left granddaughter Tinihuia Lee-Lemon, the author, daughters Maryann Lee and Jenny Lee-Morgan.

Lee hopes that the book will impact on “the new generation of Chinese New Zealanders and that they use it as a starting point to learn about their own history and heritage. And if other New Zealanders read it, they will have a greater understanding of our about refugee story as an integral part of Aotearoa’s history.”

“I would also like it to be out in schools and for teachers to read it now that the new history curriculum has introduced” said Lee.

In 2022, the government announced a revised version of the New Zealand history curriculum which includes New Zealand Chinese histories. This inclusion was made with feedback when the draft curriculum failed to include Chinese histories despite their longstanding relationships with tāngata whenua and contributions to New Zealand society.

JACK PRICE/STUFF Little remains of the southernmost Chinese settlement in New Zealand, except the legacy of racism. (First published, February 5, 2021.)

Kia whakatōmuri te haere whakamua.

I walk backwards into the future with my eyes fixed on my past.

As a second-generation Chinese woman who has grown up in Tāmaki Makaurau, I have always struggled to make sense of my whakapapa, mostly due to language barriers, but also with cultural and political frictions that are arbitrarily clumped with my ethnic identity. But after my kōrero with Lily, I felt inspired. I went home and asked my mum to help me out with video calling my granddad to ask about his experience with the Sino-Japanese War.

We don’t really talk at all. I asked him what he ate for breakfast, and he replied “carbohydrates”.

Learning of the trauma, violence and near-death events he experienced at a single-digit age put things into perspective for me. Suddenly, I knew why there was always this sad, heavy feeling in my stomach when we visited granddad’s home town in Fangcun. Now I understood the relief his generation must have felt at the turn of the Cultural Revolution. I understood how he found so much joy in the seemingly mundane.

There are still massive holes in my whakapapa, but until now I hadn’t realised how much this war had affected my family’s understanding of identity, morality and family. My granddad had escaped from the hostage of Japanese soldiers twice, witnessed family members being raped and tortured, endured various forms of psychological trauma, and was nearly sold to another family so that his own family could afford to eat. I think of all of these alternative realities for me and my family, and other families who mightn’t have been so lucky to survive.

For descendants of migrants and refugees, our histories won’t be found on ancestry.com or the local library. Lee’s project is not just a book, but a process of rekindling relationships between generations and restoring the tūrangawaewae of migrants and their descendants.