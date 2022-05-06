Mask requirements will remain at the discretion of individual schools, says Government

Doctors and scientists calling for the mask mandate to be reinstated in schools for winter have written an open letter to the Government with a list of recommendations.

Despite recent calls from the disability rights commissioner to make mask wearing mandatory for students, the Ministries of Health and Education say mask requirements will remain at the discretion of individual schools.

Paula Tesoriero said for some disabled people, wearing a mask, and requiring others to wear them, gave necessary protection as well as great comfort.

“I’m asking the Government to reconsider its position and make mask wearing mandatory for students. If not, then I’m asking schools to use the ability they have to make it so. That’s because mask wearing at schools helps reduce transmission,” she said.

More than 150 doctors and scientists also sent an open letter calling for the Government to adopt a strengthened mitigation approach to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, including a school mask mandate over winter terms and improving ventilation in schools.

More than 150 doctors and scientists also sent an open letter calling for the Government to adopt a strengthened mitigation approach to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, including a school mask mandate over winter terms and improving ventilation in schools.

However, the Ministry of Education said it would not make mask wearing mandatory for students.

“Schools know their communities best and are therefore best placed to make decisions that prioritise the safety and wellbeing of their students, teachers and support staff,” the Education Ministry said.

“We have provided guidance in our school bulletins to support school leaders and boards to decide what is the right course of action for their individual circumstances and communities. This includes choosing to require masks if that’s right for them. We will continue to supply masks to all schools and kura that want them.”

The Ministry of Health maintained its position of “strongly encouraging” staff, teachers and students to wear masks at orange, but stopped short of making it a requirement.

“These recommendations are regularly reviewed in line with public health information and guidance,” it said.

In April, findings from a Human Rights Commission inquiry said the Government’s Omicron response put disabled people at risk.

A report into the inquiry stated the aspirations and needs of disabled people and their whānau in New Zealand were not being given prominence in Government.

A report into the inquiry stated the aspirations and needs of disabled people and their whānau in New Zealand were not being given prominence in Government.

In response, the Ministry of Health said it understood the “continued stress” that Covid-19 was causing New Zealanders, including the disability community.

“The Ministry of Health will work with other government agencies and the disability community to support the inquiry and respond to findings following its conclusion,” it said. “The ministry has already undertaken a range of actions relating to the inquiry to address issues such as service disruption, ensuring access to testing and PPE and the provision of welfare packages to disabled people.”

The ministry said it was also working with approximately 30 representatives of the disability sector to obtain feedback on a proposed engagement approach.

The ministry said it was also working with approximately 30 representatives of the disability sector to obtain feedback on a proposed engagement approach.

The first was a sector leadership group of disability system representatives, inclusive of providers, Needs Assessment and Service Coordination agencies, Disabled People's Organisations, Te Ao Marama, Faiva Ora and the disability rights commissioner.

This leadership group would focus on system preparedness response issues. The second proposed group was a forum open to members of the disability community in its broadest sense, convened especially for disabled people and their carers to provide them with the latest practical information and guidance on preparing and responding to Covid-19.