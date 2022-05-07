Southland scientist takes on challenge of tying science to te ao Māori

Dr Theresa Pankhurst says using what she's good at for the benefit of MÄori is her dream career.

Scientist Dr Theresa Pankhurst is embarking on a journey through te ao Māori, but she's expecting to come across spiritual and emotional challenges along the way.

That's because after 10 years of working in a pākehā academic framework, she's been given the opportunity to merge her biomedical research career with te ao Māori and look for ways to address Māori health inequities.

Pankhurst (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou) has been awarded the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research’s inaugural Te Urungi Fellowship, established by its Māori advisory group.

It's the first time she’s been able to put into words what she saw for her future in biomedical research even though she knew in her mind it would “look something like this”, the postdoctoral researcher said.

READ MORE:

* By rangatahi, for rangatahi health event

* Murihiku researcher awarded Māori health fellowship

* Kuini o te maunga - The path out for survivors of state abuse

* New Ministry for Disabled People needs a relevant Māori lens, advocates say



“Speaking personally, going through a research journey up until this point, everything is pretty mathematical... te ao Māori is all about people. It's people-based and that can conflict with how we're traditionally taught science,” she said.

This could present challenges because when she reflected on te ao Māori, it was all about whānau and whakapapa, Pankhurst said.

“It’s all about thinking [about] where I come from, my tīpuna, my ancestors; so having something that’s very empirical and mathematical and bringing your whānau, your ancestry and your past into it – that for Māori is always a spiritual thing and things that are spiritual are often emotional."

Receiving the inaugural fellowship was “huge” Pankhurst said, because there was nobody whose path she could follow in.

Māori TV Three experts with a history of challenging an inequitable health system talk to Moana about using science to survive a pandemic.

“There wasn’t an existing framework up until this fellowship was designed.”

The fellowship offered all the advantages of a traditional fellowship– like gaining international experience to broaden her scope – but it was unique in the sense that she’ll learn to expand her skills into a Māori framework, Pankhurst said.

She’ll be spending two years on secondment to the Babraham Institute at the University of Cambridge working with Dr Michelle Linterman, a leading researcher in germinal centre B-cell biology and vaccination.

“We’ve seen in New Zealand that Māori health outcomes need to be addressed and if there’s any way that I can take what I’m good at to help Māori, then that's my dream career right there."

supplied Scientist Dr Theresa Pankhurst regularly visits her home province of Southland and took this photo opposite Takutai o Te Titi Marae in Ōraka (Colac Bay).

In the coming months, Pankhurst will be improving her reo Māori and attending hui and other workshops to listen, learn and build networks as she looks for ways to better engage Māori communities, local iwi and hapu, Māori health service providers, communication networks and media.

She has spent the past few years working in immunology, and more recently, has been working on a Covid-19 booster.

Pankhurst started her PhD at the Victoria University under Dr Lisa Connor in 2018, working on mucosal vaccines that can be delivered through the nasal passage to stop respiratory illnesses when they're breathed in.

Two years later the pandemic started "and all of a sudden the work I was doing became extremely relevant," she said.

Supplied Dr Theresa Pankhurst will spend the first year of her fellowship at the Malaghan Institute continuing to work within Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand.

It also led to her joining the Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa NZ – a partnership between the university and the Malaghan Institute, and she worked on both influenza and Covid-19 for the remainder of her PhD.

Despite the fact that scientists generally know a pandemic is inevitable, “there was an element of it being quite surreal,” Pankhurst said.

Originally from Invercargill, she still visits the southern city to visit her nana and the matriarch of her whānau, Marjorie Manaena.

But she’s come a long way since winning $40 in her first science competition at the Southland Museum for growing mould in the cupboard.