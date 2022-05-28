How did I get here: From a desert city in Mexico to the lush green of New Plymouth

Brenda Davies came from Mexico, met her Kiwi husband in Canada and has lived in Taranaki for 11 years.

Yoga instructor Brenda Davies moved from a crowded desert city in Mexico to the small west coast city of New Plymouth and began living life to a different rhythm.

I was born in the north part of Mexico, it's quite a desert part. I studied, studied abroad in Spain, and did some travelling, and then I met my husband in Canada. He's Kiwi, we were both studying in our 30s and we were doing our yoga training there.

I never actually thought so much about New Zealand and when we met then I came to visit him later.

I remember talking to my mum and saying I met this guy, and she said where is he from, and I said I think he's from Norway.

The first time I came he was already established in New Plymouth. He's originally from Auckland, and grew up in Wellington and Kapiti Coast, but he established here three years before I met him.

He was wanting to establish a yoga studio, and he travelled through the coast thinking of going somewhere warmer, but then he stopped and had an amazing surf at Back Beach, so he established the yoga studio here.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth is a small city by the sea with a volcano in it’s backyard.

The first time I came I loved it, it was just such a beautiful feeling of a not so big, not so small town. It was just perfect.

I came here for one month, and then I went back home for two months and then came back for six months and I think that's when I really started to see the Kiwi culture more.

One of the first things I noticed was everyone was driving really slow, and it was really calm and quiet because I come from a city that is 6 million people, so it's really busy and really buzzing with lots of traffic.

There’s a lot of pollution, lots of traffic, very tall buildings, there are not many parks. You really see the difference of actually taking a deep breath, like just breathing very deeply and seeing blue sky.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Davies appreciates the difference in the pace of life she has found in Taranaki.

I think at the moment when mum and dad send me pictures back home, the sky is literally almost yellow. Like it's so polluted.

Whenever I would go back home to visit I just felt I couldn't keep up with the pace any more like the slower pace really started to get ingrained in my way of living.

Where I'm from its desert, so it's really hot all the time so tropical fruits they're very accessible. So here having a season of avocados for a certain time and then not having avocados for a while was a huge change to my diet.

It made me really turn towards green foods, like leafy greens which are better in the wintertime, which is not as much on the Mexican side because we have more sweet stuff and salty and spicy.

I've tried to teach my kids, who are almost 9 and 7, quite a bit of Spanish since they were born. They didn't really speak it so much but then during lockdown, we really got into that app Duolingo, and it's brilliant. It's so good because it's explained in a very kid friendly way with graphics and games.

We did a game where we put little tags with the word, like for example door, and there was a sticker that says the word in Spanish, and like the toilet, the pantry so we kind of go around reading the word.

We run Sanctuary Hill Retreat where we offer yoga classes mainly during the week, we offer weekend retreats, workshops. We also offer therapies as well, we're both certified therapists.

My husband Richard specialises more in sound therapy and I do more yoga therapy. We offer the space for accommodation as well when people just want to have a place to stay in.

Mexico offers so many things and variety of culture and food, but I would say I wouldn't probably move. I feel New Zealand's also extremely like the other end of the spectrum of safety for my kids. We would stay here as a family just safety wise.

The kids have been over quite a few times, we try to escape the winter here.

When they're here they roam around freely anywhere, they just go up and down and doesn't matter but in Mexico, I'm always holding their hand, so for them they don't understand that like how come I can't do this.

A lot of my family live in the same city, whereas here, only my husband's father lives here and sisters live in Palmerston North, so three hours away.

But over there, most of my family like my grandmother, my aunties, my uncles, like a massive extended family live close by. Whenever we go, and we get together, they get to see this massive family gathering not only like one time, but almost every day cousins and uncles come and go.

I want people to know that Mexican people are very warm. We're just really passionate in the tone sometimes feels like it’s too emotional, but it's just the passion around it. We got a lot of fire. We're very fiery people.

We love hugs. Everyone hugs in Mexico a lot. It just doesn’t feel like you're actually saying hello to someone properly until you actually hug them. I think my husband's family had got used to me but at first it was just a bit of too personal.

As told to Stephanie Ockhuysen.