Traditional Māori knowledge set to play part in picking Mt Ruapehu's next eruption

Red sky at night, volcanologist’s delight.

That’s before a mountain even erupts, for those with access to traditional knowledge.

It meant Ngāti Rangi volcano expert Che Wilson knew something was afoot before reports of the crater lake at Mt Ruapehu venting.

He had seen a phenomenon called Tahuarangi, which means burning red skies, from his Hamilton home 250km from the mountain.

1 NEWS It comes after a steam plume rose around 1.5 kilometres above the lake on May 3 (Video first aired on May 4).

READ MORE:

* Huffing and puffing - Ruapehu lets off steam as crater lake temperature rises

* All eyes on rumbling Ruapehu as volcanic activity continues

* The Detail: Living with the threat of a volcanic eruption



“I noticed there are certain colours in the sky, at sunset mainly, and occasionally sunrise, which indicate that there's volcanic activity.”

Those colours denote significant volcanic or seismic activity, whether under the ocean or above – the stronger they are, the closer it is to home. So when plumes were reported rising from the crater lake, he wasn’t surprised.

SUPPLIED Che Wilson keeps a close eye on Ruapehu, using knowledge passed down from his tÅ«puna.

Ohakune-based iwi Ngāti Rangi will be among the first to know if the mountain is about to blow its top, thanks to hundreds of years of observation.

That includes visiting certain spots on the mountain to observe changes to the likes of sulphur deposits.

Early this week, those indicators showed no cause for alarm, but the monitoring will continue.

“When you live at the feet of an active volcano, you have to continually observe the changes,” Wilson says.

The observations are recorded and passed down in song. “Every time there's been something significant, we still compose songs to ensure that that culture lives on.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times No one can be sure exactly when Mt Ruapehu might next erupt.

Wilson says it's important to maintain the traditional recording practices as well as using modern tools, so he and the iwi have also been working with GNS, Massey University and others.

It’s a two-decade association, says Massey volcanologist Jonathan Procter. Like Ngāti Rangi, Massey and GNS scientists measure changes in the lake.

“But the other aspect is also, how do we prepare our community to make them safer? So we're working in an area which is predominantly a Māori community but we draw upon their experiences and their responses in the past to find solutions in the future.”

Procter says a lot of Massey’s science research is about providing forecasts and probabilities of when things might happen.

That being the case, when might Ruapehu go up? He can’t say.

“That's the question everyone asks,” he says. “When we see activity on the volcano increase from normal states, obviously there's probably a greater chance of an eruption occurring. But when, is a big question. You know, we can't predict these things. We can provide forecasts and information of what's changing and what might happen. We can't predict the exact date and time.”

Wilson says continual observation is key. “Nine times out of 10 those observations are bang on, and occasionally they're not,” he says.

“Fortunately, we've now also got the warning system. So that between the warning system and our tūpuna methods of observation, I think we're in a pretty good place to be sensible and safe.”

He is frustrated by what he sees as an emphasis on economic cost rather than safety.

“I think the biggest challenge is that the world we live in today focuses in on hype, and the media don't help that at all. And because economy pushes everything, there's a focus on hazard and risk, not necessarily for people's safety, but because of the cost.

“Whereas our tūpuna deliberately didn't build in certain places because you were in the road of nature.”