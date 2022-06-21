Matariki boosting celebrations of Māori culture and identity in the south

Cory Ratahi is Ngāti Porou but made the strongest connection with his culture while living in Arrowtown.

When Cory Ratahi celebrates Matariki this year, he will do it with the southern community that has connected him with his culture.

Ratahi lives in Arrowtown where 90% of the population of 2814-strong population identify as European. Only 6.1% are Māori.

Ratahi (Ngāti Porou) is originally from the east coast of the North Island, but struggled to connect with Māori culture there due to political and family dynamics.

“Down here there’s none of that. There’s so few of us that [we] have nothing to have disagreements or negative dynamics about,” he said.

His biggest surprise was not how few Māori were in the area, but “how much non-Māori were open to our language”.

“In the North Island that’s just not common.”

Ratahi started formally learning te reo in Queenstown in 2016 and now teaches the language.

He started offering free beginners’ classes due to demand from people of all ethnicities.

“Over and over we had to turn people away because we didn’t have space for them, that’s one of the reasons I created the class.”

Brian Boyle/Stuff Astrophysicist Brian Boyle’s photograph of the Matariki star cluster. He will be sharing nighttime photography tips in Arrowtown.

He established the charitable incorporated society Ngā Manu Hou and was excited to be involved with the first Matariki celebrations in the region this year.

“My focus for Matariki is to celebrate putting a focus of importance on traditional Maori practices – how we survived before European times.

“The second aspect is that we remember the people who have passed in the last 12 months. It’s a time of reflection.

“Third, I look forward to what the new year brings, which is pretty much how our ancestors approached Matariki as well.”

He will take part in the inaugural Matariki Arrowtown Lights event from Friday to Sunday, which will involve kapa haka performances, visual storytelling and displays and projections by the South Island Light Orchestra.

Still Vision Photography/Stuff Te Roopu Tuakana o Te Kura o Kāmuriwai, the Arrowtown School kapa haka group, will be performing during the town's Matariki celebrations.

There will also be a Māori film festival at Dorothy Browns Cinema and markets.

Pre-eminent astrophysicist Brian Boyle, who retired to the Arrowtown area after a career in Scotland and Australia, will share his photographs of Matariki in an interactive session next to the Arrowtown Museum and will guide keen astronomers as the Milky Way rises on Friday.

How much would be seen depended on the weather, Boyle said.

There were few places in the area where people would be able to see Matariki rise, as it sat only 5 degrees above horizon in the northwest sky.

“In Queenstown there’s always going to be a mountain the way,” he said.

Te Papa Educator Hauiti Gardiner shows you how to find the Matariki star cluster during the Māori New Year, which falls in the month of Pipiri (June–July).

He felt privileged and humbled to be part of the inaugural Matariki celebrations.

“It’s great that we’re having this celebration of Māori culture. I want to do my bit to help in any way I can to provide context.”

The men would also be involved in celebrations in Glenorchy, with Ratahi holding a day-long te reo course and Boyle presenting at a community dinner, which had been cancelled the last two years due to Covid-19, spokesperson Leslie van Gelder said.

“It’s the first big thing we’ve done since Covid. We’ve lost a lot of businesses and there’s been a lot of hurt,” van Gelder said.

“This is going to be a great weekend of healing for the whole community.”

Elsewhere in the Queenstown Lakes district, the Mana Tahuna Trust will hold a festival at Lake Hayes.

Chief executive Michael Rewi said it would include Māori art, moko, traditional tattoo demonstrations and education.

Ratahi was excited about the change New Zealand’s first formal Matariki holiday symbolised.

“Western society is all about consumption and is not sustainable ... now we need to let the natural environment dictate how we operate and to shift focus to ensure the natural world is nurtured and protected.”