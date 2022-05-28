KiwiBuild is not built for all Kiwis

Olivia Shivas is a Pou Tiaki reporter at Stuff and uses a wheelchair.

OPINION: Like many young New Zealanders, I want to become a homeowner one day. Purchasing a KiwiBuild is my most realistic option at the moment.

However, as a wheelchair-user, there are many physical and systemic barriers in the way of even getting my foot through the door – figuratively and literally.

And as I’ve recently discovered, KiwiBuild is just one of many things where accessibility and inclusion of disabled people has been left as an afterthought.

Most of the KiwiBuild homes I have seen are terraced houses or multiple storeys. I can understand the need for high and medium-density housing, but these are never designed with accessibility in mind.

Out of the 19 KiwiBuild homes listed on the KiwiBuild website at the time of writing this, none were accessible. After contacting one of the property developers, I was told one ground-floor apartment could be modified to suit my accessibility needs.

In other words, that’s just 5% of available homes with the potential to be accessible, which reduces the chances even further for disabled people to buy an accessible home.

Veronica Crockford-Pound/Supplied Olivia Shivas is keen to get on the property ladder, but as a wheelchair-user, finding accessible housing options is not easy.

I am then forced to go into a ballot that has very limited accessible options, along with everybody else who is non-disabled so they don’t have the same access requirements applying for the same home. Other interested buyers can also apply for all the available homes in the ballot. I can apply for only one in this case.

I have been told there is no process for disabled people to bypass this ballot system, and there is no separate ballot for people with mobility requirements.

The KiwiBuild website states that the ballot system “is done to ensure that the process is fair, and provides an equal opportunity for all interested buyers”.

However, unless 100% of KiwiBuild homes are designed to be accessible (they’re not), the ballot system is flawed and isn’t fair or equal to “all interested buyers” – especially buyers with a disability or mobility needs.

Even when filling in the KiwiBuild eligibility application form, there is no section to indicate your accessibility needs. Therefore, you need to contact each property developer every time new KiwiBuild homes become available. There is also zero information on the KiwiBuild website about accessibility or even a sign-up form to be contacted by KiwiBuild if an accessible option becomes available.

When I travel, hotels have so much information about accessibility on their websites – even if I’m staying only one or two nights. KiwiBuild has no accessibility information, even though I’d be living in that home long-term.

Then, once you become eligible as a KiwiBuild buyer and enter the ballot, there is no information to indicate if any of the homes listed are accessible. The only building information provided lists the type of property, the floor area and how many bedrooms and bathrooms there are.

Kāinga Ora, which KiwiBuild is now under, is familiar with the concept of building accessible homes because it has committed to 15% of its public housing new builds meeting universal design standards in its Accessibility Policy 2019-2022.

However, 15% still falls short of the 24% of the New Zealand population who live with a disability. This statistic does not account for older people with mobility needs or families with young children who require access for things like prams.

The KiwiBuild ballot system and the lack of accessible options contravenes the rights of disabled people. In 2007, the New Zealand Government signed up for the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Disabled People.

Article 19 states that disabled people “have the opportunity to choose their place of residence and where and with whom they live on an equal basis with others”.

Disabled people are not on an “equal basis with others” because not all KiwiBuild homes are accessible, and we are at a disadvantage because of the ballot system.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Juliana Carvalho has been a wheelchair user for 20 years. She's an advocate for a universal building code that takes disabled people into account.

But this is not just a KiwiBuild issue – there is a lack of accessible housing in New Zealand in general. Lifemark provides advice around making buildings accessible for people with disabilities. It estimates only 2% of homes listed for sale are accessible.

In terms of mobility access in the Building Act 2004, “reasonable and adequate provision” should be made to “buildings, premises, or facilities to which the public are to be admitted” – such as schools, banks and petrol stations. The list of buildings which require access and facilities for people with disabilities does not include private homes. So there is no requirement for public or private home property developers to build accessible homes.

I’ve written to my local MP, who happens to be Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, for a letter of support in making a ballot system designed with disabled people in mind. She has passed on my email to Housing Minister Megan Woods but I’m yet to hear from her.

After much communication with the KiwiBuild team to highlight flaws in the ballot system, they could not come up with a compromise or solution for disabled people and ended their email saying: “We hope that you are able to purchase a home that meets your needs.”

Disabled people need more than “hope” to navigate a system that puts them at a disadvantage from ever purchasing a home.