Sizing up the world: emerging wāhine Māori scientist wins measurement expertise award

Shairae Taepa, the first wāhine Māori to win the inaugural “Emerging Metrologist of the Year” award in the field of Metrology (the science of measurement) at the annual World Metrology Day.

Shairae Taepa has walked a path like no other.

The 28-year-old wāhine toa from Wainuiomata, whose first language is te reo, has been working as a metrologist, a scientist who develops measurement systems, for the past four years.

Now, she has been named as one of two inaugural “Emerging Metrologist of the Year” as part of World Metrology Day celebrations, the other being Annalyse Ryan from Auckland.

The science of measurement was embedded in our daily lives in items such as light switches and speed cameras, Taepa said.

In practice, it was all about calibration.

“I calibrate the likes of speed cameras ... Just say 10 kph is what we’re trying to pick up and it shows up as 11 or 12 kph. We know that’s out of spec, so we would have to open up to see if it’s faulty,” she said.

“Certain things like the lights on a police vehicle – every time that pulses or generates can interfere with the radio transmission, so that’s something we calibrate in our Faraday cage. It basically blocks out the signal.

“It’s basically bringing experimental and theoretical ideas together and testing them out.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Shairae Taepa, whose first language is te reo, is one of the two winners of the inaugural “Emerging Metrologist of the Year” award.

Taepa studied in te reo at kura kaupapa up to high school, where her encounter with science started.

“I got introduced to electronics at high school in Hukarere Māori Girls’ College in Hawke’s Bay and my ICT teacher, Dr Michael Peterson, entered a team of young Māori students into a national robotics competition,” she said.

“Just learning to design, code and build a robot was something completely different and kind of piqued my interest.”

Taepa wanted to continue studying the subject after college but moving into tertiary education was challenging.

Because she learned maths and science in te reo throughout her earlier education but her classes in electrical engineering at WelTech were in English, Taepa had to take bridging courses to re-learn things she already knew in a language she was unfamiliar with.

“I learned maths in Māori. The [English] vocabulary, like ‘trigonometry’, were all new words for me, so I needed to translate it,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Shairae Taepa has had to overcome barriers to become a metrologist.

“It’s definitely a tough one because you’re felt left behind.”

It was a “slow and steady” process until she could understand and work in English, but it made her more determined.

The Metrology Society of Australasia’s Anne Evans, who was part of the selection panel for the award that was handed out on World Metrology Day on Friday, said the new award was to celebrate the different journeys to become a metrologist in New Zealand because there is no formal course to be one.

“Both candidates were remarkable in their own way and rather than choose one over the other, it was better to celebrate the diversity of these ‘metrology career pathways’ and present a joint award.”

Taepa said it was “awesome” to hear she won the award because she never thought she would achieve something this early, and she was still learning a lot.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Shairae Taepa has been a metrologist for four years.

It’s a “super rewarding” job because it’s hands-on and has many different instruments, she said.

Her advice for young Māori and Pacific people who might be reluctant to pursue a job in the science sector because of difficulties similar to what she had faced was to push on.

“It’s normal to think that kind of way,” she said. “My advice to anybody who might be thinking that way is just stop thinking that way and put in the work, and work really hard.

“It sounds cliché but that’s pretty much my journey.”