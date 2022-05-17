Top of south te reo symposium turnout shows 'thirst' for language

Hemi Tai Tin speaks at the Te Kaiaotanga o Te Reo Maori Language Revitalisation Symposium at the Trafalgar Centre in Nelson on Tuesday.

Haka tutor and mau rākau exponent Hemi Tai Tin (Ngāti Hine, Hāmoa) has a message for teachers of te reo.

“Be committed, be steadfast ... for a whole generation. Be in for the long haul, for those of us who were left in ignorance.”

Tai Tin spoke today at Te Kaiaotanga o Te Reo, the second Māori language symposium in the top of the south following last year’s inaugural event in Blenheim.

Around 700 people attended the first day of the two-day event at the Trafalgar Centre in Nelson. Organisers said the number was around double last year’s turnout.

READ MORE:

* Dream of a bilingual nation - what will the linguistic future of Aotearoa New Zealand look like?

* Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Tākitumu opens in Rarotonga

* Te reo Māori: Tertiary provider 'revolutionary change' for top of the South



Tai Tin said after the birth of his first child, in the 1980s, the sentiment at the time was that te reo was such a sacred thing, it was only for the noble. He was, fortunately, convinced otherwise, and put his firstborn into kohanga reo.

Now, he said all of his children and grandchildren speak te reo.

Paying tribute to those passed, Tai Tin acknowledged he was the fruit of the labour of those who came before – and he wasn’t being boastful.

He said learners of te reo now should do any sort of course in the Māori world, join different events and initiatives and set a long term plan.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Te Kaiaotanga o Te Reo Maori Language Revitalisation Symposium attracted around 700 attendees in its first day on Tuesday.

Embracing our errors and mistakes was all part of it, he said, but the potential was within each of us.

“You have to make a decision – what it is you want.”

Tai Tin is a kaiako at a Māori medium primary school, Te Kura Kaupapa o Te Kōtuku.

Māori education expert Dr. Hinurewa Poutu (Ngāti Rangi, Te Āti Haunui-a-Paparangi, Ngāti Maniapoto) talked about how her parents learned te reo at polytech, because they wanted it to be their children’s first language.

Their long term vision was for te reo to be spoken by their descendants.

Because her father was a better speaker than her mother, he was the one who stayed home to “feed” the children the language.

Poutu described the learning of te reo as an “intergenerational journey”.

“We all fight for te reo. It’s a language of growth, of connections, and it’s a sweet, enjoyable pathway,” she said.

“My language is my beacon of health and wellbeing.”

The event was organised by Ngāti Apa ki Te Rā Tō and Rangitāne o Wairau, with the support of Te Mātāwai, Nelson City Council and the Nelson Regional Development Agency.

Rangitāne o Wairau kaiwhakahaere matua (general manager) Corey Hebberd said they would be forever grateful to the stalwarts who had paved the way for the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

Now it was their responsibility to keep forging the path into the future, he said.

The number of people who attended “spoke volumes to the thirst” the community had for the language.

Ngāti Apa ki Te Rā Tō kaiwhakahaere matua Rowena Smith said Te Tauihu o Te Waka-a-Māui was one of the many regions of Aotearoa to have experienced the loss of te reo Māori, and that we all had a responsibility to do our bit in its revitalization.