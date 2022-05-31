Activator curating a space for all cultures in the south

Tuurama Trust cultural activator Jay Coote at Otepuni Creek; which would have been something of a meeting point when Waihōpai was first settled, acting as a highway for waka and a place to collect kai.

Jay Coote’s ancestral connections run deep in Murihiku, and he’s keen to ensure all cultures are supported to grow in the south.

Coote (Waitaha, Kāti Māmoe, Kāi Tahu) is one of only eight cultural activators in New Zealand and one of only two on the South Island.

“It’s interesting to know that my 10th great-grandfather (Te Rakitauneke) is featured on top of the wharenui at Murihiku Marae,” he said.

Since November 2021, he’s been working with all sorts of Southlanders to help them celebrate their culture.

“Culture doesn’t have to be Māori, Samoan or Italian... it could be dance or skating,” he said.

Coote’s role was created by Manatū Taonga (Ministry for Culture and Heritage) as part of a pilot programme, and he’s employed by host organisation Tuurama Trust – which was set up to co-ordinate Matariki celebrations and other events

He’s the kind of person who seems to know everyone and he’s passionate about his community.

In the past few months, Coote has supported the “Esk and Us” open-air museum in central Invercargill with artist Nela Fletcher, helped establish a Tongan community group, and he’s been building cultural capability at Otatara School.

In the background, he’s working with Bluff community board member Tammi Topi to create bilingual signage and a history trail through the coastal town.

This month, he’ll be sharing his own culture with Southlanders through a series of Matariki events.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Tuurama Trust cultural activator Jay Coote, left, collaborated with artist Nela Fletcher to run the ‘Esk and Us’ open-air museum in central Invercargill in March and April.

The Tuurama Trust will host the Matariki Experience art exhibition, followed by a traditional sports day in collaboration with Southland Secondary Schools Sport and Active Southland's rangatahi team at Stadium Southland.

“Hopefully we’ll have rangatahi from all over Southland involved,” Coote said.

He’s also helping to put on a Matariki light show at Te Rau Aroha Marae in Bluff.

There will be trails to explore around the marae and activities – for young and old –throughout the weekend to learn about the different stars and moon cycles.

Coote’s other passion is his whakapapa.

When he isn’t helping people explore their own stories, the dad of three spends time researching his ancestry – and with Māori, English and Scottish heritage; there’s lots of ground to cover.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Otatara School students are designing a pou to represent the school's values, with help from Tuurama Trust cultural activator Jay Coote, right. From left, Sofia Woodward, Leon Toms, Loia Dean, Georgia Webster, Ashlee Clay, Bella Bennett and Nico Wandless.

It’s also made him a wealth of historical facts and notes about his home town.

Coote is no stranger to community work, he has been working and volunteering in coordinator roles for almost a decade.

Some Kiwis may recognise his face as Seven Sharp’s King of Dad Dancing, a title he earned during the 2020 lockdown – although he’s coy when you ask him about it two years later.

He’d rather get on with building strong communities.

Coote invited cultural groups and individuals to reach out for help getting their events or groups off the ground – whether they needed to be connected with the right people or to find the right space.

“We’re in the south, and it's my home; and I want it to be the best place to live,” he said.