Skye's the limit for young wāhine flourishing in airbrushing and car painting

A young wāhine in Northland is defying stereotypes of her gender and age by succeeding in airbrushing and car painting.

Skye​ Sigley​ (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) has just started an apprenticeship in auto refinishing​ at Kamo panel beaters Shield Bros – one of less than 10 per cent women in the male-dominated industry.

While the Ōpua 18-year-old enjoys learning the correct way to apply paint to make crashed cars look just like new, Sigley is also learning the intricacies of artistic airbrushing.

Supplied Sigley enjoys airbrushing artworks of her favourite artists, and will now be able to perfect her techniques.

To help, she has received a scholarship of up to $3000 from Smart Trade Solutions to complete one of New Zealand’s most prestigious airbrush courses, Airbrush Venturi.

Tutor Julia Tapp said Sigley was the only person she knew of who had received a scholarship for the course, other than herself.

“I don’t think artists have got enough communication skills to go out and apply for scholarships,” Tapp said. “But Skye, as quiet and shy as she is, when she focuses her mind on something, she will do it.”

Supplied Sigley’s talent, shown here in a pencil drawing of Ozzy Osbourne, has helped her secure an airbrushing scholarship.

Sigley also is her youngest student, by decades, but is already showing skills beyond the units she has learnt.

“Her talent is amazing, she is just going to skyrocket forward,” Tapp said.

Sigley has always been interested in art and has received a number of accolades, including an honourable mention in the 2021 Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award.

Denise Piper/Stuff Skye Sigley, 18, says she enjoys being an apprentice in auto refinishing at Shield Bros Kamo, despite being the only girl there.

She believes car painting will be a good career.

“I don’t know why more girls don’t do it – you don’t need to be strong, you don’t lift anything.”

Sigley said she enjoys airbrushing, but time and cost stopped her from completing the Venturi course.

Denise Piper/Stuff Sigley says she can’t understand why more woman don’t start careers in auto refinishing.

Smart Trade Solutions director Rick Lunn​ said the organisation supported young apprentices to be the best apprentices they could be, as well as further enhancing their skills.

It provided a variety of support, including funding – which was needed as apprentices earned a minimal wage until they graduated, he said.

Sigley has plenty of talent in airbrushing, which will only add to her skills as an auto refinisher, Lunn said.

Supplied Sigley, pictured with mum Maudena Wood, won an honourable mention in the 2021 Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award for this charcoal drawing of her great, great-grandmother, Miriama Kakahi.

“You can just see that talent and passion and drive within someone. You would hate to think that it couldn’t be further developed because of barriers such as money.”

Sigley will study airbrushing during the evening, with the course taking up to two years, and her apprenticeship taking up to four years.

When finished, she would like to follow in the footsteps of her tutor, and custom airbrush work for the likes of cars, caravans and motorbikes.