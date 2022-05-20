Budget 2022: Funding bid failure 'more of the same' for Māori and Pasifika

Auckland Council has unveiled a new plan to boost Māori and Pasifika businesses in south and West Auckland (Video from November 2021).

A failure to secure Budget funding for a proposed eco-park in Tāmaki-Makaurau has left Māori and Pasifika with “more of the same”, according to a senior Auckland Council manager.

The $60 million pitch by the council’s Southern Initiative unit had been aimed at boosting Māori and Pasifika businesses in green-tech and recycling, creating higher skilled and better paid jobs.

It was thought when unveiled last year, to be Aotearoa’s biggest single business development project.

“There was nothing in the Budget that gives me any confidence that the largest populations of Māori and Pasifika in the country will be part of the new “low emissions, high wage economy,” said Tania Pouwhare, (Ngāi Tūhoe) the general manager of Community and Social Innovation.

A business case prepared by Auckland Council’s community and social innovation unit (CSI) had been spurred on by a belief that the poorer communities in the south and west would be hit hard economically by Covid-19.

Pouwhare, who was the architect of the plan, was critical of the budget narrative about record low unemployment and rising household incomes.

David White/Stuff Tania Pouwhare was the architect of the eco-park plan.

“That didn’t mention the caveat, being ‘unless you are Māori or Pasifika in Tāmaki Makaurau’,” she said.

“After the sacrifices we’ve made, Māori and Pasifika in Tāmaki Makaurau have been rewarded with the country’s highest unemployment rates, stagnated business growth and absolutely no targeted help to transition our economies out of the vicious cycle that happens every time there is economic shock,” said Pouwhare.

Auckland’s March unemployment rate is 3.2% but Pouwhare said the rate for Māori was 8.1% and for Pasifika, 7.7%.

“It was disappointing to see ‘more of the same’ because if this was going to work, it would have done so by now,” she said.

Pouwhare said business creation was seen as the most powerful pathway to greater prosperity, something underlined in a report on Auckland’s Māori economy.

“Our Māori employers’ [incomes] are on par with non-Māori, you don’t see that in any other comparison, and they earn twice as much as a Māori employee,” she said.

MAU Studios/Supplied An artist impression of the proposed eco-park.

The CSI team had spent more than a year on the proposal, in conjunction with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

The Covid-19 pandemic had added urgency, as Pouwhare said Māori and Pasifika incomes had not recovered from the Global Financial Crisis of 2009-10, and would be hit “first, hardest and longest” again.

“We knew instantly that this was going to be an enormous economic shock for south and west Auckland, and Māori and Pasifika in particular.”