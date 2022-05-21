Budget 2022: 'Devastating' news that medicine needed for children with rare disorder won't be funded

Families with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) are devastated by the news Budget 2022 has failed to deliver the extra funding they need to pay for life-saving medicine for their children.

One advocate is recommending the affected families move to Australia.

It’s something Chauntel Wedlake now has to consider, so she can support her 2-year-old daughter Zoey Butcher who was diagnosed with SMA type 3 in March.

“It just feels so wrong they just pick and choose who is deserving of the treatment, which everyone should be entitled to,” said Wedlake. “It shouldn’t be that way at all.”

READ MORE:

* Budget 2022: Pharmac gets massive boost as $13.2b poured into health

* Budget 2022: More money for health system but severe staffing shortages harder to fix

* Budget 2022: Pharmac boost leaves patients cold: 'It won't be enough'



SUPPLIED Chauntel Wedlake and her daughter Zoey Butcher (2 years old). Zoey was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 3 in March 2022.

SMA is a genetic condition that affects the control of muscle movement and causes muscle weakness.

In New Zealand, there are around 75 people living with SMA, according to Rare Disorders NZ. Of that number, 35 are children.

“Zoey is a really happy, bubbly girl. She absolutely loves dancing,” said Wedlake.

She said it was hard watching Zoey try to keep up with other kids at dance classes, but the drugs would “help restore her quality of life” and keep her doing the things she loves.

“She would be so upset if she couldn’t dance and do her twirls.”

Fiona Tolich has been campaigning for Spinraza and Risdiplam, that treat SMA, to be funded in New Zealand by Pharmac for four years.

In 2018, both Australia and New Zealand applied to have the drugs funded for children. Australia got approval and access to it in the same year.

“The money that they have allocated [in the Budget] doesn’t address the problem,” Tolich said.

“We rolled the red carpet out for Covid medicines, but we continue to just leave our truly most vulnerable out in the cold. And I think the hardest part for me is hearing them celebrate how much they’re investing,” said Tolich.

On Thursday, the Government announced it would inject an extra $191m into Pharmac, the Crown’s medicine-buying agency. But it’s not enough to fund Pharmac’s options-for-investment list.

Tolich said there were over 70 drugs on the list. In order for the drugs on that list to be funded, an additional $417m was needed.

“Personally, my recommendation is to people with SMA if you can get to Australia, you should because our entire community can get access to it over there now … They have all the options there, and the only option here is to see the neurologist and see the decline.”

Wedlake said she’s thought about moving to Australia.

“The problem is the support network that we’d lose and that everything else isn’t funded for us when we get there. But if it does come down to it and accessing the treatment, we will have a huge think about that.”

Wedlake said she had high hopes for Pharmac and giving Zoey access to the treatment.

“She’ll still have an amazing life no matter what,” said Wedlake. “But that fact of all those things that she really enjoys doing will be taken away from her, and that’s really devastating.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero says disabled people have a right to access medicine and although it was good to see “considerable investment” in the health system, but the “devil will be in the detail”.

Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero said disabled people have a right to access medicine and although it was good to see “considerable investment” in the health system, the “devil will be in the detail”.

“Pharmac appears to have had its biggest ever increase for new medicine,” she said.

“I guess what remains to be seen is how much there is for addressing some of the other access to medicine needs for the disability community, in particular people with rare disorders and access to devices.”

“The right to health is enshrined in international law and conventions,” she said.

Tesoriero said New Zealand has “a long way to go” in this area of funding medicine for people with rare disorders, like SMA.

“I can understand their significant and valid frustrations at not just access to medicines but also the absence of a national strategy and framework for rare disorders.”

In the meantime, Zoey’s parents will have to wait and see. They have started a Give A Little page to raise money for an accessible home.

“I hope with ongoing fighting we will see the treatment within the next year,” Wedlake said.

“It’s really hard to predict what’s going to happen, but I know I will never stop fighting. As a parent, you do what it takes.”

Pharmac has been approached for comment, but did not respond by publication deadline.