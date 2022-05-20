New iwi committee reps welcomed to council table

Mayor Rachel Reese and Deputy Mayor Judene Edgar welcomed Chanel Starkey (centrer-left), Naomi Aporo-Manihera and Nell Kelly, three of four new iwi appointees to city council committees.

Te Tauihu Māori have been given a more direct seat at the decision-making table with the appointment of four new external appointees to Nelson City Council committees.

The four appointees will join one council committee each, bringing both professional expertise and an iwi perspective to the council. They join other external appointees like Glenice Paine, John Murray and John Peters.

Naomi Aporo-Manihera, Nell Kelly, Chanel Starkey and Tom Alesana were welcomed to the council on Thursday at a mihi whakatau.

Mayor Rachel Reese said it was an important step to make genuine partnership and honouring of te tiriti principles the norm.

“The Māori ward [decision] was an important step, the appointments are another, but we’ve got more work to do to strengthen our partnership,” she said.

The four appointees were put forward by the Te Tauihu iwi chairs group after consultation with the council.

Naomi Aporo-Manihera, joining the infrastructure committee, said the intergenerational iwi approach fit perfectly with the kind of work the council dealt with every day.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said future councils would need to re-affirm and further strengthen the decisions and partnerships made with iwi.

“One of the core things we always come back to is ‘what does it mean to be a good ancestor?’ ... Even around something as tangible as infrastructure, there are shared values and aspirations to always come back to.

“Māori values and aspirations stand us in good stead, whatever the kaupapa, because it’s the long-term planning that’s important.”

Aporo-Manihera previously worked in the commercial realm in the energy sector, telecommunications, and recently in the intersection of commercial enterprise and the environment.

Nell Kelly, a chartered accountant, will be joining the audit, risk and finance committee.

Martin De Ruyter/stuff The new appointees will bring matauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) and iwi perspective to several council committees.

“I’ve grown up really involved with all my iwi ... being able to have that matauranga Māori perspective [at the council] intrigued me,” she said.

“I’ve always wanted to be able to utilise the skills I’ve got to support where we live.”

Chanel Starkey, who works with the Department of Corrections, will join the urban development subcommittee. She said she hoped her perspective on the community would help bring voices to the table that otherwise are underrepresented.

“I get frustrated when I see things happening and don’t have any avenue to do anything,” she said.

“I think, can people not see this? Are people not seeing that? But maybe they don’t see it, because they don’t deal with it every day.”

Tom Alasena, who will be joining the community and recreation committee, was not able to attend the mihi whakatau.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Rangitāne general manager (kaiwhakahaere matua) Corey Hebberd welcomed the appointments, and said each would bring “a unique and authentic Māori perspective to the table".

Rangitāne o Wairau kaiwhakahaere matua (general manager) Corey Hebberd said the appointments were symbolic of the “evolving strength of the partnership between ngā iwi o Te Tauihu and Nelson City Council”.

"The appointment of iwi representatives will enable greater Māori participation in local government decision-making, and will ultimately serve to strengthen and enhance the decision-making of council, for the benefit of the whole community," he said.