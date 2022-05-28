Ngā whakaoriori o te manawa; and the rise of te reo Māori waiata

“It will be waiata Māori that unites us all. Waiata Māori carries not only the teachings of the past but also sets the agenda for our greatest hopes.”

The Aotearoa music industry has seen a rise in te reo Māori waiata and bilingual music releases making a mark nationwide, sparking interest overseas, and gaining in popularity through social media.

For kaiwaiata (musician), MOHI, Māori music or waiata Māori has been a way to protest, to profess and to address some pressing issues in our society, he says.

He believes waiata Māori is a uniting force for everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand.

MOHI was part of the Waiata Anthems live performance showcase and livestream with contemporary Māori musicians during New Zealand Music Month. Artists and music lovers alike gathered in Tāmaki Makaurau in mid-May to celebrate the achievements and rise of te reo Māori and bilingual music.

Since the establishment of Waiata Anthems in 2020, the industry-wide initiative has seen waiata Māori dominate the charts.

Now in its third year of celebration, the Waiata Anthems showcase is an opportunity for artists, at all levels of te reo Māori competency, to rediscover their mita (dialect) or use the gathering as a chance to make a call to action.

The showcase is a mix of Māori-style soul, pop, reggae and jazz illustrating how the Māori language is versatile across all genres of music. Young and old band together to sing praises to those who have championed to reo Māori.

Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa is a celebration of modern Māori music and excellence, with ten different manu tīoriori or songbirds sharing a message of language normalisation and encouragement to everyone who listens to their songs.

The livestream hosted over two thousands viewers, with people streaming in from Tiamani (Germany), Ahitereiria (Australia) and across Aotearoa.

Performers, both established and new included; Hāni Dread, MOHI, Anna Coddington, Kings, Hina, Georgia Lines, Huia, Rei, Chad Chambers and Louis Baker.

MOHI from Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Ngāi Te Rangi, and Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa, is a champion of te reo Māori. He gives credit to the industry-wide effort in fostering a meaningful bilingual music landscape.

“I think in terms of waiata over the years, we’ve seen a big uptake of kaiwaiata Māori, kaiwaiata taketake, tauiwi (non-Māori) jumping on ‘our waka’ and creating waiata reo Māori.

“So, he mea pai tērā ki ahau [So, that’s a good thing to me].”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Musician Hāni Dread says the future of Māori music is secure but there is more work to be done for te ao Māori.

Kaitito (composer) Hāni Dread is making a call to action to not only established artists but emerging performers too. He says the future of Māori music is secure but there is more work to be done for te ao Māori.

“I have been playing a supporting role, helping budding songwriters in schools. I see so many awesome singers in school, and I’m thinking, ‘wow, that’s our future,” says Hāni Dread.

“But kaupapa Māori yeah, he kaupapa ano tērā.”

He aspires to support all Māori focused initiatives isuch as the 50-year anniversary of the Māori Language petition. Hāni Dread released a protest waiata, #Kōkiri.

Chris McKeen/Stuff “I believe there should be more songs about the big things; history, our ancient ways,” says musician Hāni Dread.

“I believe there should be more songs about the big things; history, our ancient ways.”

“It all contributes to the promotion and awareness of our language. It lets the world know how we used to be, and it allows us to retain practices.”

During the showcase, Hāni Dread and MOHI joined other artists who performed their own compositions and classic anthems. With the normalisation of te reo Māori as the goal, the pō whakangahau (night of entertainment) had audience members on their feet all night long.

Many artists expressed that music is not only a vehicle for sharing the stories of tūpuna (ancestors) Māori, but it is also a powerful tool of change.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Music lets the world know how we used to be, and it allows us to retain practices, says musician and composer Hāni Dread.

MOHI says there’s a lot more mahi to be done and encourages artists to jump onboard the waka and create waiata Māori from the get go.

“There’s so much beauty and so much whakapapa i roto tō tātou nei reo Māori,” said MOHI.

“Mā te waiata Māori e tuhono ai tātou. Mā te waiata Māori e kawea nei tō tātou pū rakau onamata, me ngā hiahia, ngā manako nui mo te wā anamata.”

“It will be waiata Māori that unites us all. Waiata Māori carries not only the teachings of the past but also sets the agenda for our greatest hopes.”

The Waiata Reo Māori Live concert is available on YouTube.