Mana wahine Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts dies at 83

Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts, who was recognised for her services to Māori in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours List, has died at the age of 83.

Former national president of the Māori Women’s Welfare League, beloved Ōtautahi community champion, and teacher Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts​ has died.

Reriti-Crofts’ whānau told Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga on Saturday in a social media post.

“Our whānau are deeply saddened to inform you all that our mother, our tāua passed away last night at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by her whānau and favourite waiata at 83 years of age.”

READ MORE:

* New Year Honours: Outstanding Kiwis despite the tough times

* Interest in re-establishing Māori Women's Welfare League in Timaru

* Exhibition celebrates 70 years of Māori Women's Welfare League



MAORI TV Te Ao News interviewed Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts when she was recognised for services to Māori in the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Reriti-Crofts received a raft of awards throughout her adult life for her community service and advocacy.

In the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours she was appointed a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to Māori and the community.

In the 1993 New Year’s Honours she was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

From an early age Reriti-Crofts was passionate about kapa haka and became a co-tutor of the Māori cultural performance group at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch.

Reriti-Crofts was a trustee of Te Puawaitanga Ki Ōtautahi Trust from its inception in 2005.

The kaupapa Māori organisation was established by the Ōtautahi branch of the Māori Women’s Welfare League and provides a wide range of health programmes including Tamariki Ora (well-child), Rapuora (mobile nursing service), outreach immunisation and breastfeeding advocacy.

In 1968 Reriti-Crofts joined the Ōtautahi Māori Women’s Welfare League and served as secretary of the branch in the 1970s.

Supplied/Stuff From left, three generations of wahine Māori who support the Māori Women's Welfare League, Reriti Tau, Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts, and Amiria Reriti.

A shy young woman, Reriti gained confidence as she moved through the leadership ranks.

She learned how to pitch to Government officials, speak on behalf of her delegation, and provide strong advocacy for the array of concerns she saw among Māori families.

In 1990, she was elected national president and served in the role for three years.

Born in 1938, Reriti-Crofts spent her childhood at the pā in Tuahiwi.

Her high school education was cut short after she contracted tuberculosis.

As an adult she returned to education and attended Aranui High School, gaining her school certificate. Reriti-Crofts went on to complete teacher’s training.

Reriti-Crofts is survived by her three children, Amiria, Tim and Huia and numerous mokopuna.