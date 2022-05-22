Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts remembered as 'the kaumātua of immense mana'

Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts, who was recognised for her services to MÄori in the 2020 Queenâs Birthday Honours List, has died at the age of 83.

When Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts sat at the meeting table with local council members to discuss the rezoning of pā in Tuahiwi, she didn’t hesitate to “cut in cold”.

The rezoning would let Ngāi Tūāhuriri build and live on the land, allowing them to redevelop community bonds and reclaim some of the cultural identity that was lost when many Tuahiwi residents were forced to move into urban areas, her son-in-law, Dr Te Maire Tau said.

Tau was sitting next to her at the time and said the councillor “deserved what he got, put it that way”.

It was one of many issues Reriti-Crofts fought for. She devoted her life to Māori women’s health, wellbeing and her community until her death on Friday, aged 83.

“She wasn’t there to make things just feel better, she was there to give her opinion pretty quickly, and clearly,” Tau said.

“What she did, she did because she cared for people, the tribe and for women.”

Born in 1938, Reriti-Crofts spent her childhood at the pā in Tuahiwi.

Tau said her roles as national president of the Māori Women’s Welfare League and a beloved Ōtautahi community champion came from her understanding of the inequality and oppression Māori women and her community faced.

MAORI TV Te Ao News interviewed Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts when she was recognised for services to Māori in the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Seeing the challenges her grandfather, William Daniel Barrett, who was ūpoko of Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga, and mother experienced in particular drove her to take on leadership roles, Tau said.

Reriti-Crofts was “never tolerant” of the “basic assumption men make about women”.

Debates at the marae were fierce and Reriti-Crofts “didn’t walk backwards”, Tau said, adding though that she did not act without grace.

“That’s what Aroha understood from watching her mother and grandmother.

Supplied/Stuff From left, three generations of wahine Māori who support the Māori Women's Welfare League: Reriti Tau, Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts, and Amiria Reriti.

“I always found people read into, and made assumptions about what she said, but if they just listened to her words, they were quite clear without being attacking.”

She joined the Ōtautahi Māori Women’s Welfare League In 1968 and served as secretary of the branch in the 1970s. Moving through the leadership ranks, she learned how to pitch to Government officials, speak on behalf of her delegation, and provide strong advocacy for the array of concerns she saw among Māori families.

In 1990, she was elected national president and served in the role for three years.

Tau said it gave Reriti-Crofts a way to express her views and to “work for her people that wasn’t crowded by men all the time”.

Supplied Reriti-Crofts received a raft of awards throughout her adult life for her community service and advocacy.

“She was naturally there because of her leadership and cultural knowledge.”

By 2015, when Ngāi Tūāhuriri-owned land in North Canterbury was successfully rezoned, Tau said Reriti-Crofts had stepped back from “being in a role of a political leader”. She continued to support her rūnanga though, going into “the other role of being a nurturing tribal matriarch”.

Reriti-Crofts received a raft of awards for her community service and advocacy, including being appointed a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Speaking on behalf of Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri, Nuk Korako said Reriti-Crofts was “the kaumātua of immense mana”.

Te Karaka/NgÄi Tahu Reriti-Crofts is remembered for her fierce commitment to challenging the inequality and oppression she observed her community facing.

“She always challenged the status quo where she thought it needed to be challenged.

“We’ll miss her at Tūāhuriri, we’ll miss her terribly.”

Reriti-Crofts’ whānau told Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri of her death on Saturday in a social media post.

A funeral service would be held at Tuahiwi Marae on Tuesday.

Reriti-Crofts is survived by her three children, Amiria, Tim and Huia, and numerous mokopuna.