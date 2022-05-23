Calls to change Hamilton's coat of arms to better reflect city's diversity, culture

Jahvaya Wheki says researching the meaning behind Hamilton City Council's coat of arms has been part of her own journey of connecting with her culture. Wheki has created an outfit as part of her campaign.

The feisty pūkeko’s 76-year-long watch over Hamilton’s political affairs could be coming to an end.

A petition calling for a change to Hamilton City Council’s coat of arms has been submitted to the council with its creator saying the city needs an emblem that better reflects Hamilton’s community.

Jahvaya Wheki,​ Ngāti Hauā and Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, will speak with city leaders next week about her proposal to change Hamilton’s municipal motif.

“I want a city emblem that everyone can relate to, an emblem that represents Māori and our diverse multicultural population,” Wheki said.

The city’s coat of arms was adopted in 1946 and features two pūkeko either side of a shield depicting the Waikato River and three oxen. At the top of the image is the Crown.

The way Hamilton acknowledges the past has become a fertile area of debate in recent years, with growing calls for the city to revisit street names honouring colonial figures. In April, the city council voted to rename Von Tempsky St.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Hamilton City Council's coat of arms was adopted in 1946.

And in 2020, the council removed a life-sized statue of Captain Hamilton from public display following threats that it would be torn down during a Black Lives Matter march.

Wheki, 23, said the city’s coat of arms is problematic from a Māori world view.

“For me, what is alarming is the Crown is at the top, overseeing everything. From a Māori perspective, nature comes first usually,” Wheki said.

“Another thing that’s alarming is the three oxen and the green pasture on the shield. A lot of land was stolen during the New Zealand Wars.”

Wheki’s preference is for the public to submit ideas for a new coat of arms. The council’s strategic document He Pou Manawa Ora: Pillars of Wellbeing could be used to guide the process, she said. The strategic document is intended to guide the council’s relationship with Māori.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A petition to change Hamilton City Council's coat of arms attracted 432 signatures.

For city residents who feel uneasy with changes to the city’s cultural landscape, Wheki suggests a new coat of arms could be phased in.

“I definitely think the new emblem should continue to feature the Waikato River because that is super important and once a main highway. I don’t have a problem with the pūkeko but, from a Māori perspective, they were banished to the low-lying lands.”

“Whatever is chosen needs to be meaningful and purposeful.”

Wheki said elected members have previously been encouraging of her efforts to foster a debate about the coat of arms. Her petition attracted 432 signatures.

Online feedback to her petition has been mixed, with some users resorting to racial abuse.

Wheki has created an outfit that features the coat of arms. During her research into the emblem, she found a lack of rules around how it could be used by the public.

“What I really want is for all the painful historical injustices to be brought to the forefront so that we can have an open conversation about it.

“I’ve been on a path of reconnecting with my culture, and advocating for a change to the city’s crest has been part of a calling.”