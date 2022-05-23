Pacific caucus holds post-Budget talanoa with south Auckland community

A $196 million Pacific package from the Budget will help see the community benefit after years of being left behind, Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio says.

Sio led members of the Pacific caucus in their first post-Budget talanoa with leaders of the Pacific community in Takanini on Monday.

The Government made an investment of $196m to support the wellbeing of the Pacific population in the 2022 Budget, $88m more than in 2021.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio was joined by members of the Pacific caucus in Takanini on Monday.

The 2022 Pacific People’s package included $49.9m to support Pacific health providers to adapt their models of care into the health system, housing, education, employment, migrant support and the Dawn Raids historical package.

Sio, along with Minister of Social Development and Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni, said the Budget allocation would help improve the lives of the Pacific population in Aotearoa.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Manurewa resident Alefaio Simatavai praised the $1.6m Pacific Work Connect Programme to support Pacific migration.

According to the 2013 Census, Pacific people make up close to 10% of the population.

“Here in Manukau, we were beset with debt year in, year out, even despite the money we were putting in the system,” Sio said.

“Our people weren’t getting the service that they needed and then of course, that impacted on the providers on the ground.”

While the $196m was specific to Pasifika, Sio said there were other parts of the Government’s Budget that would benefit the community.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff The Pacific caucus will hold another post-budget talanoa with Finance Minister Grant Robertson in June.

“Ten per cent is the Pacific population, therefore I am entitled to 10% of every agency’s budget,” he said.

“We need to target that money because Māori and Pacific people are the fastest-growing populations in New Zealand.

“That’s the way I approach it because if you don’t target the money, the system, when it’s trying to work for all, forgets the small population.”

Manurewa resident Alefaio Simatavai praised the Pacific package, especially the $1.6m Pacific Work Connect Programme to support Pacific migration.

The 82-year-old came to New Zealand in 1965 on the reefer Matua, also known as the Banana Boat.

“We don’t want [migrants] to be exploited, but have the best start with the best information they have about NZ to help settle them in – that’s important,” he said.

“The budget for Pacific is a good start, there’s always more that people would want and expect, but it’s good for us right now.”

The Pacific Peoples package includes: