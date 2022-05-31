Race relations commissioner demands inaccurate Māori exhibits be rectified 'urgently'

The first exhibit in the indigenous section of Canterbury Museum has sat untouched since it was shrouded over with an apology for the offence it may have caused in 2020.

Race Relations Commisioner Meng Foon has called for urgent action to rectify offensive Māori exhibits in two of Christchurch’s tourist attractions.

Two years after complaints were made about the Christchurch Gondola Time Tunnel and the Māori history exhibit at Canterbury Museum, neither display has been updated.

Christchurch Gondola said on May 22 that the redevelopment of its ride – currently featuring models of “cave-like” Māori and narration heavily focused on European migration – had been delayed because of Covid-19.

Now Canterbury Museum has apologised for not having altered its hurtful dioramas either but promises it will “reward [people’s] patience with something really special”.

Mana whenua Ngāi Tūāhūriri says it is working with the museum on a new display that will reflect its stories, but Foon is concerned inaccuracies should be removed immediately.

Foon said it was important that museums be the lead agency in presenting history accurately, not only for tourists, but also for locals and visiting school children.

With the school curriculum soon to include the full history of Aotearoa – including contributions from Ngāi Tahu within Te Waipounamu, from 2023 – “we don’t want to see divergence of views or inaccuracies” about tangata whenua, he said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says museums should be the lead agency in presenting history correctly.

“We don’t want students to learn one thing, then see another thing,” Foon said.

“I would urge urgent action to rectify the situation.”

There had been a “significant” change in museums including Māori narratives over time, and he believed Canterbury Museum was one of the few yet to do so.

“It may be a point in time, but it’s still inaccurate in terms of the curation of it.”

The diorama should be removed, as should the Christchurch Gondola Time Tunnel, Foon said.

Jake Kenny/Stuff In March 2020, one display was “partially masked” to tell visitors about the concerns that had been expressed, Canterbury Museum acting director Sarah Murray says.

Canterbury Museum acting director Sarah Murray acknowledged the hurt that the museum’s dioramas – developed in the 1980s based on earlier archaeological research – had caused Māori, particularly mana whenua.

“They only tell a small part of a long proud history of Aotearoa’s first people, and they do it from a European perspective.

“They dominate the galleries and have the potential to mislead some visitors as they contain inaccuracies.”

The museum worked with iwi liaison group Ōhākī o Ngā Tīpuna to develop an interim response.

In March 2020, the first small display was “partially masked” to provide a place to introduce visitors to the concerns expressed “and to apologise for any offence caused”, she said.

“We acknowledge that there are members of our community who would like to have seen some further changes to our Māori galleries by now, and we’re sorry this hasn’t happened.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Canterbury Museum will be redeveloped and it is working with Ngāi Tahu to create exhibits that will reflect the values, people and history of the local hapū and iwi.

Since 2020, the museum had been working on a major development that was granted resource consent in July 2021, when it and other permanent galleries would be significantly changed.

Staff had met regularly with Ngāi Tūāhuriri and Ngāi Tahu representatives to create a space at the heart of the new museum, Āraiteuru, “where mana whenua can tell their own stories using the taonga that we care for on their behalf”.

While still in the early stages, “we are confident it will be an exciting, innovative display that mana whenua can be proud of in years to come”.

The new displays would be “significantly different” and “we hope to reward their patience with something really special”.

But the major redevelopment has been met with funding woes. Murray said a business case had been submitted to the Government, and it was awaiting a decision on funding.

If unconfirmed in the next few months, Murray said it would look at making further changes to the dioramas in the Māori galleries in collaboration with mana whenua in the meantime.

Puamiria Parata-Goodall, who is Ngāi Tahu's representative on the Canterbury Museum Trust Board and kaiurungi (chairperson) of Ōhākī ō ngā Tīpuna, has been leading this kaupapa with museum staff.

“Ngāi Tūāhuriri, along with [representatives] of the local papatipu rūnanga, are working with Canterbury Museum to create new spaces and exhibitions that will tell stories that reflect the values, people and history of the local hapū and iwi.”