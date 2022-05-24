Families asked to share photos of loved ones for special Matariki display

Whānau who have lost loved ones over the last year are being asked to supply pictures of their missed relative to Tūhura Otago Museum as part of a special Matariki dawn ceremony.

The images will form part of a projection to be beamed on the exterior of the Dunedin museum building to coincide with the first public holiday celebrating Matariki on June 24.

“The dawn reappearance of stars puaka (puanga) and matariki signals the Māori new year, a time of celebration for iwi,” curator Gerard O’Regan said.

“It is also a time of reflection when we think about those whānau and friends who passed away over the previous year.”

Otago Museum/Supplied A Matariki display on Otago Museum, at the museum reserve.

Dunedin residents are invited to gather outside the museum from 7am on June 24 for a dawn service featuring mana whenua speakers, karakia, waiata, and kapa haka by He Waka Kōtuia group, before a free shared breakfast.

The museum was working with local rūnaka and the Dunedin City Council on the dawn ceremony, which would open the city’s wider wider Puaka Matariki festival, being funded by the council.

Those in Otago who wanted to send images of their loved ones could do so through the museum’s website. Submissions close on June 15.

Otago Museum/Supplied Otago Museum’s Matariki event will include a kapa haka performance by He Waka Kōtuia.

Other Matariki celebrations at the museum would include poi workshops, a taonga pūoro display and Matariki-themed planetarium shows.

“It is wonderful to be working with mana whenua to create this cultural opportunity for our city,” Otago Museum marketing manager Kate Oktay said.

“We hope it will become a special new tradition of Dunedin coming together and sharing the celebration of the new season with our community.”