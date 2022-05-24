Ngāi Tahu takes Treaty of Waitangi settlement breach claim to High Court

Ngāi Tahu leaders and kaumātua have met with government ministers to discuss how they can work together for the first time since its treaty settlement was signed in the mid-1990s. (First published June 15, 2021)

Ngāi Tahu has taken the New Zealand Government to court over an alleged breach of the Treaty of Waitangi settlement signed between both parties in the mid-1990s.

The iwi claims it missed out on financial opportunities as a result of late payments made by the government, as well as a failure by the Crown to make interest payments to Ngāi Tahu based on payments made to other iwi as part of a relativity clause in the settlement.

Representatives for both parties appeared via video conference in front of Associate Judge Owen Paulsen in the High Court at Wellington on Monday.

The figure for how much it is claimed the iwi lost out on was not mentioned in court.

READ MORE:

* Waitangi Tribunal process 'healing' for Māori

* Crown and Ngāi Tahu hold first post-settlement hui to discuss partnership

* Ngāi Tahu accuses National leader of 'seeking headlines' over water reform comments



In response to Ngāi Tahu’s claims, Crown counsel Michael Heron, QC, argued there was no breach of contract as payments had been made according to the 2012 arbitration agreement between both parties, and no interest payments were to be made at all, as outlined by the arbitrator at the time.

Any breach of contract action by Ngāi Tahu against the Crown should be dismissed as having no legal basis, Heron said, as the settlement and arbitration agreements were followed.

He accepted a cause of action seeking interest payments could legally be made by Ngāi Tahu, but said the interest it was seeking effectively amounted to damages, and should have been raised at the time of arbitration.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Crown counsel Michael Heron QC says Ngāi Tahu has no argument for interest payments or breaches of contract. (File photo).

“There is no power, jurisdiction or argument for interest (payments).”

Ngāi Tahu’s counsel, Alan Galbraith, QC, submitted that interest payments were still required to be made by the Crown as per the “relativity mechanism” of the settlement agreement signed by both parties in 1998.

The exclusion of interest payments from the arbitration in 2012 was done at the Crown’s request and accepted by Ngāi Tahu at the time in good faith, Galbraith said.

But he argued it did not prevent Ngāi Tahu from seeking interest payments at the High Court at a later date.

Compensation due for late payments and interest payments should also be made and were a contractual obligation of the Crown, Galbraith submitted, meaning it was indeed a breach of contract.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Representatives from the Government and Ngāi Tahu held a hui in February to discuss how the parties could work together post-1998 settlement. (File photo).

Galbraith said the Crown’s position on these matters was “disingenuous” and “artificial”.

Ngāi Tahu forfeited 34.5 million acres of land to the Crown as a result of the Treaty of Waitangi, including roughly 80% of the South Island, with promises the Crown would build hospitals and schools for the iwi and 10% of the land would be set aside as Ngāi Tahu reserves.

The hospitals and schools never materialised, and only 0.1% of the land was returned.

The iwi was paid $170 million when it first signed its settlement in 1998.

It was paid a further $68.5m in 2012 and $180m in 2018 because of “relativity” clauses which meant that once total Treaty settlement spending throughout the country reached $1 billion the iwi was entitled to payments proportional to other tribes’ settlements.

The ongoing arbitration was around whether the figure paid in 2012 was high enough.

Total Treaty settlement spending currently sits at $2.2b, roughly equivalent to two months’ worth of superannuation payments.

Judge Paulsen reserved his decision to be made in the next few weeks.