Councils ignore Māori advice that fireworks 'not really' a fit for Matariki

Last year it was the Matariki Fireworks Spectacular at New Brighton Pier, this year it will be the Winter Fireworks Spectacular.

Māori experts advised that using fireworks was unsuitable as a way of celebrating the inaugural Matariki public holiday, but some councils ignored the recommendations.

A group set up to ensure that Māori mātauranga (knowledge) was at the forefront of decisions warned fireworks caused pollution, waste and were at odds with the idea of remembrance.

Māori astronomers warned the Government fireworks were an inappropriate way to celebrate Matariki, but many city councils plan to light up the sky anyway.

Written advice from a mātauranga (knowledge) Māori group set up to guide the Government on the creation of the inaugural public holiday on June 24 stated: “Fireworks do not align with one of the core values, Mana Taiao-environmental awareness.”

Fireworks not only pollute the dark sky with light and noise, but they often pollute the ocean with debris, meaning they go against the kaupapa (principles) of Matariki, Māori astronomers Victoria Campbell and Dr Rangiānehu Matamua said.

Te Papa. Image courtesy of Fraser Gunn Educator Martin Langdon shows us how to find the Matariki star cluster during the Māori New Year, which falls in the month of Pipiri (June–July).

Some councils removed the sky explosions from their Māori New Year event calendars, but others ignored advice and planned to hold large fireworks displays or lighting shows anyway.

A Matariki Advisory Group was chosen to “ensure that mātauranga (knowledge) Māori is at the forefront of decision-making about the public holiday”.

In May 2021, a document was prepared by Matamua, on behalf of the group, to provide recommendations on how best to celebrate the Matariki public holiday as a nation. Fireworks were specifically ill-advised.

Kiwis had enjoyed fireworks for many years, but they “cause light pollution, noise pollution and waste (including plastic waste) that often finds its way onto our beaches and into the ocean”, it said.

“Fireworks may also be at odds with the key principle of remembrance, that is, honouring those that have passed since the last rising of Matariki.”

Matamua, who is now the chief adviser to Te Arawhiti Office for Māori Crown Relations, the lead agency on the Matariki holiday, said it was difficult to tell people how a holiday should be celebrated.

“We weren’t saying you can’t do fireworks ... but when we were asked (by some individual councils) does fireworks fit with what Matariki is about, we were saying, ‘No, not really’.

“And still, councils decided to carry on and do fireworks.”

Supplied Matamua says fireworks don’t fit what Matariki is about.

He hoped they would eventually realise fireworks did not fit with the principles of the celebration.

But he was “thrilled” Matariki was being celebrated as a nation.

Campbell said she assumed local councils running fireworks events were unaware of the advisory group’s advice, especially since it was disestablished once it made recommendations.

“We did identify that this would be a piece of work where there would be a lot of socialising of the key messages.”

Sean Gillespie Fireworks were set off in Wellington for Matariki in July 2021.

She acknowledged many Māori might be supportive of fireworks, but she did not feel they were a good kaupapa in general.

“The irony in lighting up the sky when you’re trying to appreciate the stars … also, where do they go to once released? Quite often into our ocean.”

Campbell’s advice led to both the Dunedin and Mackenzie councils being more mindful of the values of Matariki, but there were “lots of talk” about how many cities were still celebrating with fireworks.

Mackenzie District Council tourism development manager Lydia Stoddart said fireworks were never considered as an option for its Matariki Mackenzie multi-day festival.

“[The council’s] values are aligned with a commitment to protecting our night sky, creating a regenerative environment, and respecting the values of our mana whenua.”

The Christchurch City Council held a large Matariki fireworks event in 2021, but events manager Lucy Blackmore said this year its Tirama Mai event would be a lighting festival in the central city from June 24 to July 3.

It worked closely with mana whenua, who recommended the fireworks display be separated from the Matariki celebrations, she said.

Instead, it would hold a $46,000 event – the Winter Fireworks Spectacular – to mark the start of the winter school holidays in New Brighton on July 9.

Stuff Examples of the new Matariki resources being made available to schools and kura in the lead-up to the first uniquely te ao Māori public holiday on June 24.

Auckland Council creative programming manager Aroha Te Kanawa said the council did not hold fireworks displays for Matariki.

It had run Matariki Festival since 2000, partnering with an Auckland iwi for the past seven years to ensure it is a Te Ao Māori celebration.

This year’s festival, in partnership with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, is “closely connected to the tikanga of Matariki itself” from June 21 to July 16.

“We encourage reflection on the year just gone, remembering loved ones who have died, coming together with whānau and sharing kai, korero and waiata.”

Dunedin City Council events team leader Dan Hendra said it was not marking Matariki or its Dunedin Puaka Matariki Festival with fireworks due to guidance from a tohunga kōkōrangi (Māori astronomer) from the Government’s advisory group.

Wellington City Council tātai heke Māori (chief Māori officer) Karepa Wall said its $190,000 Matariki fireworks display planned on June 24 came after engaging with mana whenua to move its major fireworks event from the locally significant Pāhuatanga o Parihaka day (November 5) to during Matariki.

“We work with our mana whenua partners first and foremost around Māori kaupapa as they rightfully should lead this kaupapa on behalf of the city.”

If a desire came forward to move it away from Matariki, it would consider it.

Nelson City Council kaihautū te kāhui whiria Pania Lee said the council had held an annual $5000 fireworks at the Matariki Festival Te Huihui-o-Matariki since 2019.

“Local iwi and kaumātua of Whakatū Nelson are kept informed of the details of our Matariki Festival, and they are supportive of the event.

While no objections had been received, it would consider excluding fireworks from its Matariki event if recommended by the Māori astronomy community and supported by mana whenua and the council, Lee said.