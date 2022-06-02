Te reo name misspelled on latest Yellow Pages

The Latest edition of the Whakatū area phonebook has lost its ‘A’ three times – twice on the front cover.

The Yellow pages have been left red-faced after an errant A slipped the net not once, not twice, but three times in their latest edition for the Nelson Tasman region.

Yellow spokesperson Gordy Bayne apologised for the error, which will remain on the 49,000 printed copies until the next edition is published.

Unfortunately, the error was hard to miss on the 2022 edition of the Nelson & Bays phonebook, as the Māori name for Nelson city, Whakatū, was written as ‘Whaktū’ on both the cover and spine.

“Our Yellow whānau recognise this disappointing spelling mistake and we absolutely apologise to Māori as well as Nelson for our error,” Bayne said.

Tasman resident Matt McDowell said he noticed the typo when his phone book was delivered to his address on Monday.

“Whaktū is not a Māori word. Whakamā (embarrassment) is a Māori word, and I'm pretty sure the team at Yellow Pages are feeling that now.”

The typo is present on the front, spine, and on page 17 of the book.

Fran Chin/Stuff Yellow have added an extra step in their proofing to help prevent future errors slipping through.

Bayne said the Yellow team “recognise, acknowledge, and apologise for the error”, and were working to correct the digital e-book, website and any digital assets, but the book would not be reprinted.

“We are absolutely not immune from ‘typos’, however this is a first, a one off and as you can imagine moving forward with the release of our next book-drops around the country we have paused to re-proof.”

An additional layer of proofing would be added to prevent future mistakes slipping through.

“Yellow is committed to a multicultural and diverse workplace ... we are proud to have over 11 languages that are spoken by our Yellow whānau. We ensure we have a balanced representation, and we celebrate that every day. We will be adding another layer of proofing, which is Ōkupu, to provide official translations for all book names.”

Barney Thomas, of Ngāti Rārua Ātiawa Trust, said it was a simple case of human error and not anything people would really get up in arms about, but misspellings were nothing new.

“If it’s human error, it’s human error. However, when it comes to spelling Māori names and places you’ve got to be careful, because it can end up meaning something completely different.”

There are two accepted spellings of the word, either Whakatū or Wakatū. This was due to dialectic differences, Thomas said, similar to the difference between Wanganui and Whanganui.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Barney Thomas at a powhiri on Whakatū Marae. He said the error wasn’t one that people would get too upset about, but urged caution with te reo as misspellings could lead to entirely different meanings.

In the case of the Yellow Pages, the error that slipped through does not have an alternate meaning, but the actual meaning of the name Whakatū was obscured.

Thomas explained that the word whakatū, to stand upright, was a reference to what is now the location of Auckland Point School, which used to be part of the coastline.

“If you’ve ever been on a bike there you’ll know there’s a strange wind there. They [mana whenua] used to tie the waka up there, but because of the wind they would stand them up in the sand.”

He said it was not the first time Māori place names had been misspelled in the region, which has been happening “since the 1840s”, but some had lingered longer than an annual phone book.

“Monaco, we knew it as Manukau, like in Northland. The place of the wading birds [manu kau], and you can understand why when you look at the location. It’s been happening for years and years and years.”

Have you ever found similar typos or misprints in your phone book? Comment with your examples.