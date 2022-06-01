Pharmac review 'too late' for man with rare disorder who is moving to Australia to access drugs

Minister of Health Andrew Little says Pharmac needs to come in line with the rest of the healthcare system.

Brent Walker says the independent review into Pharmac is “too little, too late” as he makes plans to move to Australia in July to access drugs that will improve the quality of his life.

The 28-year-old from Waikato was born with spinal muscular atrophy type 2 and has been a wheelchair-user since he was 3 years old.

He feels he has been continually let down by the Government in his efforts to access the drug nusinersen, marketed as Spinraza, which will help him regain movement in his hands and arms.

Spinraza is on Pharmac’s options for investment list, along with more than 100 other drugs.

The Pharmac website states the “options for investment list includes all applications that we would fund if the budget allowed it”.

The cost of Spinraza is not publicly available, however the independent review states it is “likely to be well into the millions over the life of a patient”.

Walker said he won’t need to pay for Spinraza when he moves to Australia, as it is publicly funded through the Medicare system.

“I have got to a point where I have been let down year after year, announcement after announcement. And I have had to make that tough call and I hope it works out,” he said. “There have been years of denial, no responsibility, false hope and false promises, so yeah, it is too little, too late for me.”

The report admits that people with a rare disorder face a disproportionate variety of challenges in dealing with the health system due to “misdiagnoses and extensive – and sometimes inappropriate – interventions by numerous specialists before arriving at a diagnosis”.

It states that New Zealand can’t fund all medicines and negotiating lower costs to drugs are constrained due to a smaller population size.

“However, if we do want to fund more of these medicines, consideration needs to be given to where in the general appropriation for health this money will come from. There is no easy way forward and so the suggestions we make are a pragmatic extension of what Pharmac currently does.”

The review panel recommends that the minister of health directs the Health Ministry to a “commitment to ensuring more equitable access to appropriate health care services from diagnosis through to treatment and other supports and consider the challenge of funding medicines for rare disorders, taking into account the increasing scale of the problem and the impact that this will have on health services more generally”.

Other recommendations to Pharmac include having more regular calls to suppliers seeking applications, involving the lived experience of patients with rare disorders in the decision-making process and becoming more transparent about the decisions on applications for rare disorders, including under exceptional circumstances.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the Government agreed “in principle” to most of the 33 recommendations.

“The main change is that Pharmac will be required to engage more with health consumer voices, and to more actively collaborate and co-ordinate with other parts of the health administration.

“As a result of this review, Pharmac will have a much greater focus on improving the health of Māori, Pacific peoples, disabled people and other groups who do not yet share equitably in the benefits Pharmac provides,” he said.

In response to the independent Pharmac review, Walker said he hoped the Government would “act upon it in good faith and follow through on the recommendations for the up-and-coming generations”.

Walker has a Givealittle page to help raise money to fund the move to Australia, including support workers and medical expenses.

After conversations with a specialist in Melbourne, he said his future was “looking quite promising”.