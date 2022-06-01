Government's Pharmac changes ‘commended’ by Māori, Pacific and disabled advocates

Minister of Health Andrew Little says Pharmac needs to come in line with the rest of the healthcare system.

Māori, Pacific and disabled advocates are commending the Government for accepting the recommendations of a review into Pharmac with a goal to deliver fairer outcomes.

The review, released on Wednesday, concludes the benefits Pharmac delivers are not equitably shared with Māori, Pacific and disabled people.

It makes 33 recommendations, the bulk of which have been accepted by the Government, with equitable outcomes a key focus.

Jason Dorday/Stuff University of Auckland Associate Professor Collin Tukuitonga is happy the Government has made its expectations of equity clear to Pharmac.

University of Auckland associate professor in population health Collin Tukuitonga called the move a “good development”.

”It is an encouraging response from Minister [Andrew] Little who recognised that Pharmac has done a pretty good job with the money they have had, but there is a recognition that perhaps the brake on their budgets has gone a bit too far, and it has been difficult for Pharmac to get the new drugs in particular that Kiwis need,” he said.

"But what is really important in my view is the expectation that Pharmac would take an equity-based approach to their decisions."

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little says as a result of the review, Pharmac will have a greater focus on improving health for Māori, Pacific and disabled communities.

Tukuitonga said he commended the Government for “making clear” its expectations of Pharmac in terms of equity.

"What that means is for things like diabetes, which affects Māori and Pasifika people more than other New Zealanders … Pharmac is expected to demonstrate that they have taken into account equity principles,” he said.

“To ensure that Māori and Pasifika people have access to the drugs that they need, and of course other groups in New Zealand like disabled people and what they might need."

CCS Disability Action chief executive Melissa Smith described the move as “fantastic”.

"I look forward to seeing how they are going to make that happen because it can't be about bang for buck,” she said.

“It has to be about the outcomes for specific groups of people and how important that particular outcome is. Purchasing to look at equity is totally different to purchasing for en masse outcomes for the entire population, so there is probably quite a large piece of work they have got ahead of them."

Smith said Pharmac had been “underfunded for a really long time” and welcomed the Government’s $192 million boost to it in its budget announced in May.

“But whether that is enough to also make the changes in terms of equity and access to medications that minority groups are requiring will remain to be seen,” she said.

"I try and remain optimistic about that."

University of Otago school of pharmacy associate dean (Māori) Leanne Te Karu was on the Pharmac review panel.

Te Karu said the review found “significant change” was required to achieve equity.

“The intent of the recommendations is to make sure that those changes are delivered in a way that is meaningful, that it will create equitable outcomes that are Te Tiriti responsive,” she said.

"We had overwhelming feedback … the multitude of stakeholders that talked to us with emotion, with anger, with consideration that Pharmac hasn’t been easy to engage with over the years. So hence the recommendation around consumer involvement and in a genuine, authentic way."

The Government has accepted most of the recommendations made by the review, including changes to the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill so that Pharmac’s best health outcomes objective includes "securing equitable health outcomes for Māori and other populations”.