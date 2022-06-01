A 'milestone' appointment: Kiingitanga representative joins Ombudsman's Māori Advisory Panel

A “wonderful relationship” is continuing to form between the Ombudsman’s office and the Kiingitanga, spokesman Ngira Simmonds said.

Kiingitanga spokesperson Ngira Simmonds has been appointed to the Pūhara Mana Tangata - the Ombudsman’s Māori Advisory Panel.

The appointment was officiated on Monday morning at a formal ceremony at Tuurangawaewae House in Ngaaruawaahia.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII and Pūhara Mana Tangata members Dame Naida Glavish and Lady Tureiti Moxon.

“We are deeply humbled and honoured,” Ngira Simmonds said during the ceremony.

“It’s a wonderful occasion to be able to welcome you again Peter. We are continuing to forge a wonderful relationship between your office and the Kiingitanga.

“Too often, iwi Māori suffer injustice through government process, through government departments, through the system that’s supposed to be there to support and uplift us. The Office of the Ombudsman is the way in which the mana of our people can be looked after.”

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII believes the appointment shows the Chief Ombudsman’s commitment to embracing Te Ao Māori and acknowledging the partnership between Māori and the Crown under the Treaty of Waitangi.

KIINGITANGA Dignitaries, including Dame Naida Glavish and Lady Tureiti Moxon, were welcomed by Ngāruawāhia mana whenua to officially appoint Ngira Simmonds to his advisory role on Monday.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is delighted the Kiingitanga has accepted the invitation to have a voice on his advisory panel.

"Pūhara Mana Tangata is essential in my mahi to ensure the interests of Te Ao Maaori are always represented and my office remains relevant to all New Zealanders.

"Today marks a new milestone in the relationship between the Ombudsman and Kiingitanga."

“You’re becoming part of an organisation that is fearless in its pursuit of what is right and proper for the citizens of New Zealand. It’s not dependent on the government of the day or on politics which come and go,” he said.

KIINGITANGA Dame Naida Glavish, a member of the Pūhara Mana Tangata - the Ombudsman’s Māori Advisory Panel, led her rōpū in Ngāruawāhia on Monday as Ngira Simmonds was formally welcomed into the group.

Boshier added the relationship between his office and the Kiingitanga is crucial.

“I do believe that New Zealand is beginning to evolve and beginning to deliver justice after years of injustice … I think we’ve got a good role as far as seeing that evolve in a way which is right for a treaty partner.”

Pūhara Mana Tangata is an advisory group of Māori rangatira that provides guidance to the Chief Ombudsman on engagement and communications with Māori, as well as promoting the role of the Ombudsman to wider Māori audiences.

"Our role is to ensure the Ombudsman has the knowledge and capability to embrace the principles of Te Ao Maaori and the Treaty of Waitangi,” Ngira said.

“Today is forging what we hope will be an unbreakable relationship with the manifestation of mana Māori motuhake.”

The name Pūhara Mana Tangata conveys the panel’s role as a watchtower ensuring fairness for all, particularly Māori.

In 2020, the Ombudsman also established a summer internship programme with the Kiingitanga in which his office has hosted two interns.