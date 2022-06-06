Queen's Service Medal recipient teaches freely to anyone that wishes to learn

Raranga artist Wini Solomon says it is important she pass her knowledge to future generations.

Southland artist Wini Solomon’s passion for raranga stemmed from her kaiako and has flowed through her and to the people she has taught.

Riverton-based Solomon (Ngā Pūmanawa e Waru, Ngāti Rongomai) has spent more than 40 years growing Murihiku’s arts community by sharing and teaching the art of raranga, or flax weaving.

Solomon is to receive the Queen’s Service Medal for services to Māori culture and heritage in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

She said she felt very honoured and blown away to be nominated.

“My hands covered my mouth, my thoughts were running riots. I said to my whanāu, ‘How come me? Who nominated me?’

“I never look for praise. I just sat with my learners until I could hear their delight with what they had achieved.”

Supplied Wini Solomon and her grandson, artist Steven Solomon, at her very first exhibition in 2021.

Solomon, her husband and children left Auckland for Invercargill about 40 years ago, bringing the arts with them.

Here, she gave her knowledge and taught freely to anyone that wished to learn, she said.

“At the time, Invercargill had very little Māori culture of any sort, and those who wanted to engage with our Māori culture would spend hours upon hours weaving, talking, laughing and connecting kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face). We found a community together over the arts.”

Raranga is a plaiting technique using fingers, brought to New Zealand by the first Pacific settlers.

It was used to make practical items for survival, such as rope, fishing nets and baskets.

When Solomon began learning raranga, she felt a burning sensation to learn all that was afforded to her.

“Looking back it was my kaiako (teachers) that had the passion. It flowed into me and then from me to countless other people I have taught.”

She believes it is important to pass raranga knowledge on to future generations to keep the taonga alive and to keep people connected.

Solomon has been using the technique to create korowai (cloaks), piupiu (skirts), kete (baskets) and patterned wall panels called tukutuku, for the local marae.

To help with her raranga, she grows her own flax and is aware of the different varieties, and which are better suited to each piece of work.

For 10 years, Solomon was a tutor of raranga with Te Wananga o Aotearoa, based at the Southern Institute of Technology.

She taught students at the local marae, community centres, schools, and with children’s holiday programmes.

Alongside teaching raranga, Solomon teaches the protocols of tikanga Māori practices associated with gathering, using and disposing of leftover flax and appropriate karakia and waiata.

With her husband, Solomon set up retail shops to sell the Māori art to visiting tourists and New Zealanders, and she taught anyone who took a particular interest.

Solomon received the Kaitiaki Tohu Pai Guardian Award at the Southland Community Environment awards in 2018 for raranga.

In March 2021, at the age of 76, Solomon held her very first art exhibition in Invercargill in honour of her contribution to the Murihiku community.