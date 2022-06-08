Disabled and criminalised: FASD families continue to suffer in the justice system

A mother talks to Stuff about the struggle to get funding for her adopted son who has FASD.

At the hands of her son, *Kylie endured horrific violence, but when he was brought before the courts for his actions, she became his defender.

Kylie’s life with teenage son James*, who came into her care when he was 5 months old, has been a rollercoaster of extreme highs and lows, played out in a system designed to work against them.

James was formally adopted by Kylie at age 6 and diagnosed with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) in his early teens.

New situations can be overwhelming for James who has resorted to violence to deal with his emotions in the past.

“Punching walls, destroying clothing or taking it out on me, hitting, punching, strangling,” Kylie said.

She has been forced to call police on multiple occasions, and said at times it felt like officers were the only ones fighting to help get the support she needed.

Stuff Parents and advocates say the lack of support within the justice system for people born with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder isn’t good enough.

Kylie’s other experiences with James and the justice system have been varied.

While judges in the Youth Court had been trained about FASD, James’ lawyer had no understanding of the disorder.

“The youth justice social worker had no understanding of it … they would come up with things that I needed to do,” she said.

“Even when they were told by experts in the FASD field they didn’t listen, they just carried on pushing and pushing for me to do things like parenting courses and getting my son to do behavioural modification courses as well, that have been proven not to work.”

At times, it felt as though James wasn’t being heard, with Kylie having to talk on his behalf and advocate for him despite being the victim.

“I was the one defending him. I was the one trying to educate people on the disability FASD and trying to get support put into place for him.”

Stuff Kylie said she had been made to feel like a bad parent by some in the youth justice system.

Kylie was left feeling as though she just needed to be a better parent.

She had been through countless parenting courses and consistently fought the system for better support since James was 4 years old.

“He’s now 18, and we’re still not there.”

The fear of James ending up in prison weighs constantly on Kylie’s mind because he can be so easily led by others.

There was one incident, she said, where he ended up facing burglary charges after an adult convinced him to do the crime.

“Yes, he knew it was wrong … it’s hard because all kids with FASD, all they want to do is fit in, and so they’ll do anything to do that. To fit in and be accepted. So that’s what he did.”

Unaware and misunderstood

Dr Leigh Henderson is the chair of FASD-Can, which is a national network supporting families living with the syndrome in New Zealand.

She estimates there are hundreds, if not thousands of families affected by FASD who have come into contact with the justice system.

And while a lack of understanding about FASD has been a longstanding problem, improvements were being made.

Henderson said hundreds of legal aid lawyers attended an FASD training course recently.

She said judges were also starting to get more clued-up on FASD, with many attending a talk with Henderson about three years ago.

“So there is an awareness that it exists, and it is brain damage,” she said.

Unfortunately, awareness did not always equal understanding and that was where Henderson held real concerns.

“It’s a very complex and difficult neurodisability to understand because the people appear very articulate, very understanding …” said Henderson.

“They seem like they can express themselves clearly, but they may be making it up as we know in the case of Teina Pora.”

Toby Longbottom/Stuff The Ministry of Health website said people with FASD could experience complex learning, behavioural, physical and intellectual challenges that last their entire lives.

People with FASD would sometimes respond to questions with what they believed was the right answer, she said, and their memory could be incredibly poor.

“So when they can’t remember something, they may think it’s better to fill in the gaps, rather than say, ‘I don’t understand’,” Henderson said.

When it came to court, she said defendants with FASD could sometimes struggle to follow proceedings and misinterpret outcomes.

“Things like bail bonds and conditions of release have not been understood at all by the defendant who has FASD.”

It was crucial that any defendant with FASD was assessed for their fitness to stand trial by an expert who understood the breadth of the brain damage that could occur, said Henderson.

It included things like understanding short-term memory loss, a lack of judgment and reasoning, shortened attention span and immaturity.

It wasn’t that nobody with FASD could go to court, Henderson said, but there were some who she believed would not be able to due to the nature of their disability.

One of the key issues for Henderson was also the need to ensure members of any jury understood FASD and its impacts.

“The jury is quite a big issue because to try and get that level of understanding of how that brain might be working in that child or individual obviously is the role of defence and expert witnesses,” she said.

“But there has to be some understanding that a jury needs some significant in-depth informing around what that brain is doing in that individual.”

Stuff Circuit Neuropsychologist Dr Valerie McGinn wants to see disability support put in place for people with FASD.

Punished for a disability

Someone often called upon to provide expert testimony in court is neuropsychologist Dr Valerie McGinn.

She has been involved in many court cases involving people with FASD, including Teina Pora.

McGinn said there had been many more who never came to Pora’s level of notoriety, but had also been involved in miscarriages of justice and other legal problems.

“I think the biggest issue is that in New Zealand we don’t recognise FASD,” she said.

“When I started out I used to think we were 20 years behind, and we’ve made a lot of progress but somehow I think we’re still 20 years behind Canada and the States and even well behind Australia now.”

Although there had been a groundswell of people learning about FASD, McGinn said that enthusiasm had seemingly failed to make its way into the forensic workforce.

She worried about the large number of cases coming into the justice system that were not being recognised, despite increased awareness.

She said some of those people were ending up on a prison conveyor belt, punished for their disability.

“When what they need is disability support services, but because the Ministry of Health excludes people from disability support services when they have FASD, by default they’re ending up in the community without sufficient support,” McGinn said.

“And then, because their behaviour can be inappropriate, they’re being picked up by the police and then they enter the criminal justice system instead of the disability service system which would provide them with help so they could live a worthwhile life.”

FASD and Justice by the (lack of) numbers

When it comes to the prevalence of FASD in the justice system, New Zealand data is woeful.

There has been no wide scale testing for FASD in New Zealand prisons, a fact revealed as part of the Stuff Circuit Disordered investigation earlier this year.

Overseas research could give some indication however, with one study at the Banksia Hill Juvenile Detention Centre in Australia revealing 36% of incarcerated youth had FASD.

McGinn said further studies carried out in prisons in America and Canada had found about 20% of the prison population had the disorder.

“That’s the criminalisation of a large number of disabled people who could be served better,” she said.

“It’s just costing a lot of money to keep them in prison but it’s also costing them a lot from lack of opportunities to live a worthwhile life.”

Better support would also benefit victims, McGinn said, because people with FASD would be less likely to be in a position to commit crime in the first place.

The need to upskill

For McGinn, there appeared to be a general lack of training and professional training for some experts who provided expert opinion in court.

There had been 50 years of scientific research about FASD, but McGinn got the impression many experts had not engaged with it.

“So there’s a lot of misunderstanding and therefore misinformation being provided to the court.

“I think a general upskilling of the forensic workforce is vitally important so that the courts are getting the right advice, the scientifically correct advice to know how to respond because they are reliant on health assessors to give them that information.”

Support

And what about Kylie and her son, James? What does she want to see?

“It needs to be recognised as a disability for it to then receive funding for support systems,” she said.

“These kids and adults need support 24/7. They can’t be left unsupervised because of what happens. There’s just nothing out there. If you get a diagnosis of FASD, you qualify for nothing.”

James, she said, was a great kid. He was kind, caring and loved animals.

“He just wants to be part of society and fit in.”

*Names have been changed.