Transgender group hopes rainbow health funding boost will improve 'dire' access

Ahi Wi-Hongi, national organiser of Gender Minorities Aotearoa, says trans people in small communities say they will move anywhere in the country if it means they get access to healthcare.

A nationwide group representing transgender people is hopeful a $2.2 million investment in gender-affirming healthcare will improve the “pretty dire” access to hormones and referrals for surgery.

“We get calls every week from trans people in small communities who say, ‘I will move anywhere in the country if it means I will get healthcare’,” Ahi Wi-Hongi, national coordinator for Gender Minorities Aotearoa said. “But unfortunately there’s nowhere they can move to that will guarantee they get healthcare.”

On Sunday, Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall announced $2.2m from Budget 2022 would be injected into up to eight different primary care clinics to help them provide quality gender-affirming care for transgender people.

Gender-affirming care may include exploration of gender expression, support around social transition, or hormone therapy as well as other treatment.

Even in major cities like Auckland and Wellington, access to gender-affirming care is a challenge, Wi-Hongi said.

“In Auckland and Wellington, there’s a lot more care available, but it’s still the case that most doctors don’t know what to do with transgender people,” she said. “People are willing to leave their jobs and families, and we can’t tell them a place where (care) is guaranteed, so it’s pretty dire.

“At least now we can hopefully name eight clinics where we can say there will be intensive upskilling (of) doctors.”

As well as the extra funding, guidelines for referral pathways and training were being developed in an effort to make sure care was consistent no matter where people live in New Zealand, Verrall said.

“For far too long, gender-diverse people have experienced poorer physical and mental health outcomes compared to the general population,” she said.

Recent results from a survey by Gender Minorities Aotearoa revealed people in Wellington, Hutt Valley and Kāpiti were almost always waiting more than a year for a referral for gender reconstructive surgery – a procedure which had a waiting time of about 10 years, according to Wi-Hongi.

It was unclear why this was happening, but Wi-Hongi expected GPs did not always know or understand the process, or refused to make referrals because of the long waitlist.

“They should still be getting referred even if it’s a long list, so the Government can see the need.”

123RF The Government has announced $2.2m will go towards gender-affirming care in doctor's clinics, while $2.5m is headed for best practice care for intersex youth and children.

An extra $2.5m from the Budget is also being funded into best-practice care for children and young people who are intersex – where a person is born with reproductive or sexual anatomy outside the binary boxes of female or male.

The funding will go towards training and development for health professionals, as well as peer support services and resources for intersex youth and their whānau, Verrall said.

Clinical guidelines would be created with a range of experts including clinical professionals and people with lived experience, Verrall said.

Many health professionals, especially those who are not specialists in the care of intersex children and young people have expressed a lack of complete knowledge in how to properly care for those who are intersex, Verrall said.