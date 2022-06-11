Iwi's big CBD plan: 30-year vision to make central Hamilton 'world-class'

Tainui Group Holdings and Kiwi Property are preparing for a major redevelopment of Hamilton's Centre Place, to turn it into a place where people can work, eat, live, shop, play, connect, and commute.

Hamilton’s biggest CBD landowner has revealed bold plans to reimagine the central city, anchored by a major redevelopment of Centre Place.

Iwi-owned Tainui Group Holdings (TGH), in partnership with Kiwi Property, plans to reimagine the inner-city mall, turning it into a mixed-use precinct, complete with high-rise apartments and multi-storey office blocks.

The remodelling of Centre Place is part of TGH’s 20 – 30 year vision to reinvigorate the central city and create a “vibrant heart” for Hamilton.

TGH is the commercial arm of Waikato-Tainui and manages almost 13 hectares of property across Hamilton’s CBD on behalf of the tribe.

READ MORE:

* Chris Joblin on leading a billion-dollar NZ firm that feels like a family-run business

* 2022: Hamilton's year of the big build

* Tainui's superhub titan set to supercharge New Zealand economy



The company’s vision and investment in the central city is about showing leadership, TGH chief executive Chris Joblin​ said.

“Whilst previously we developed The Base [Shopping Centre] and now currently we’re developing the Ruakura Superhub, our whenua holdings here in the CBD are really strategically important,” Joblin said.

SUPPLIED An image of a reimagined Centre Place in downtown Hamilton, looking south.

“The next piece we really need to turn our attention to is the CBD. For TGH, the first step was the ACC building which will open in the new year. It’s 10,000m² and that’s our shopfront, it's what we aspire the centre of the city to be like.”

Revitalising Hamilton’s CBD has received renewed focus in recent years as the city shrugs off its tag as an outsized provincial town. At the south end of Victoria St, the $76.3 million Waikato Regional Theatre is due to open in 2024 and is already tipped to become one of the region’s showpiece attractions.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Tainui Group Holdings chief executive Chris Joblin says the company has taken Auckland's Britomart as a reference in its plans to redevelop Centre Place.

Joblin said Hamilton deserves a “world-class” CBD befitting the city’s status as the metro hub of Waikato.

“If you look into the future, we need a real heart for the city. We have that now, but it could be so much more.”

Drawing inspiration from Auckland’s Britomart, TGH and Kiwi Property’s 25-year vision for Centre Place will see it transformed into a mixed-use precinct featuring multi-storey office space, high-rise apartments, restaurants, a bar and entertainment precinct, and retail shopping.

In 2021, TGH and Kiwi Property announced the formation of a 50:50 joint venture over Centre Place North.

The Centre Place precinct will connect to the adjacent Hamilton Transport Centre. Long-term, the redevelopment will look to reactivate the underground railway station beneath Centre Place.

SUPPLIED A digital render of Centre Place as seen from Hamilton's Victoria St.

The vision for Centre Place has been several years in the making and is informed by International “mega trends”, Joblin said. The high-level master plan doesn’t include any projected spends at this stage. Redevelopment costs will be equally shared between TGH and Kiwi Property.

Centre Place is ideally located to become Hamilton’s primary transit hub, Joblin said, with end-of-trip facilities, parking, and charging stations. It will also cater to cyclists, micro-mobility users and car share travellers.

SUPPLIED ACC's new Waikato headquarters is being built by Tainui Group Holdings on the corner of Tristram and Collingwood Sts.

“It’s about connecting all the pieces up together. If you look at global trends, the heart of a CBD needs to be connected up with transport offerings,” Joblin said.

“It’s important that you build a development so you can take advantage of the transport modes that will come, whether that’s an underground railway station or some other form of transport that’s in its infancy.”

The Centre Place redevelopment will be staged and will start with the construction of office space. Design plans presently include a multi-storey office block on vacant land on the corner of Victoria and Ward Sts.

SUPPLIED An image of the redeveloped Centre Place as seen from Bryce St.

The office space is expected to appeal to organisations relocating to Hamilton and local businesses looking for a quality, central location.

Joblin said Hamilton City Council is supportive of TGH’s vision, especially its plans to accommodate inner-city living.

TGH’s 20-30 year vision for its other CBD properties will depend on market conditions and the business cases stacking up. It’s anticipated the investment will be significant, Joblin said.

“Hamilton is going to grow exponentially and the next 20 to 50 years is going to be Hamilton and the Waikato region’s moment in the sun. And in the CBD, it’s not just about TGH ... it’s about a whole bunch of people working together to make something that is truly great.”

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ said TGH and Kiwi Property’s vision for Centre Place will help transform the CBD into a modern, vibrant centre.

“TGH has already built a lot of outstanding assets in the city. I tell Hamiltonians all the time that it’s a very exciting time for the city. The CBD will look so different in another 10 years’ time,” Southgate said.