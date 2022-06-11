'Breastfed or bottle-fed, we all have the shared goal of a well-fed pēpi'

Piripono Brown came across a distressed mother and hungry baby last week outside Tainui Superette in Tokoroa. She "was fortunate enough to help", she says. (First published November 8, 2021.)

“All of my aunties breastfed us cousins growing up,” says Rotorua māmā of five Huriana Mohi (Te Arawa, Te Whanau-a-Apanui).

“Not everyone will agree with these practices but, if a baby is fussing, I won’t hesitate to comfort them. I always ask first but I’ve seen portraits of kuia feeding their mokopuna, so I know this is just how our tūpuna operated,” says the nursing mother.

A supporter of breastfeeding, bottle-feeding and coming into her ninth consecutive year of nourishing babies, Mohi is happy to speak about the tumultuous journey breastfeeding had initially presented. Now with more children and more experience, she is a big proponent of the saying, “No one journey is the same.”

“When my eldest was born, she was in and out of hospital for open cranial surgery. She was often nil by mouth, and had to be fed by intravenous. I struggled to supply her with a constant stream of breast milk, and it really affected my mental health.”

Open about how difficult breastfeeding was for her upon first attempts, Mohi says, “For indigenous women I feel there’s a belief that we should ‘just know’ how to do it and so the first couple of weeks were spent holding my breath and letting the tears flow as my baby latched incorrectly and gnawed at my nipple.”

She says it was the fighting spirit of her daughter, Eria Te Heikura, that encouraged her to keep trying.

“If she could fight then so could I. I knew in the back of my head that when she woke up, I could finally hold my baby, and we could try again.”

These experiences tie in with a recent study that found mothers with a greater connection to te ao Māori are more likely to exclusively breastfeed their babies for the recommended six months.

SUPPLIED Huriana Mohi pictured with her babies, from left to right, Tuahuroa Preston, Te Kārae tātā Preston, Eria Te Heikura Preston and in her arms is Te Awe-Taurikura Preston. (Missing Te Kai-ā-whā Preston.)

The study, Growing Up in New Zealand, revealed that connections to te ao Māori, knowledge of the benefits of breastfeeding, how mothers felt about returning to work, and incidences of maternal depression during pregnancy were all factors that influenced exclusive breastfeeding.

As Aotearoa’s largest study of child development, it drew on information from more than a thousand wāhine Māori.

Co-author Dr Denise Bennett, a paediatrician and māmā, says the study is instrumental in not only informing legislation but normalising breastfeeding.

“We have a lot of information out there around breastfeeding, and often it's about how women can change their practices. So this study aids in wider societal acceptance.”

Social acceptance and attitudes toward breastfeeding have had a stormy history in Aotearoa. While traditionally breastfeeding was the cultural norm, a mixture of international influences, rigid institutional regulations and colonisation have impacted Māori women breastfeeding today.

In 1939, 91.5% of mothers were breastfeeding when they were first visited by a Plunket nurse. The proportion had dropped to under half by the late 1960s. Bennett recognised that advocating for bottle feeding at the time came at the erasure of some tikanga Māori,

To this day, breastfeeding in public is still a touchy subject but, as Huriana Mohi says, “I never let others’ opinion affect my practices.”

“I breastfeed in public, and I still nurse my 2-year-old. Both are big societal taboos. I may get the occasional comment or stare, but I enjoy challenging the status quo.”

While the New Zealand Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation (WHO) recommend exclusive breastfeeding for six months, Mohi believes personal circumstances and lifestyle should dictate how you feed your babies.

Mohi both bottle feeds and breastfeeds as a means of ease, practicality and to suit the growing needs of her whānau. She says, “In breastfeeding and bottle feeding, there are battles both ways.”

In terms of support, her whānau have worked out systems that suit their needs.

“Initially during our first couple of kids, he [Pāpā] would be up all hours of the night with me during feedings. But as our brood expanded he had responsibilities elsewhere. I needed him to be awake for the other kids and I knew this was something I could do on my own, so I told him to go back to sleep. No use in two exhausted parents.”

Pāpā now helps out by stocking the nappies and wipes and ensuring mum has a full bottle of water sitting on the bedside table.

“This is how it works for our relationship, but again, everyone is different. It’s important to communicate your needs.”

SUPPLIED Tū pakari!: Huriana Mohi, far left, performing alongside her partner, Te Wehi Preston (pictured behind) for Te Whanau-a-Apanui.

The research also showed that wāhine Māori who felt that returning to work would limit breastfeeding were less likely to carry on exclusively breastfeeding until six months.

Mohi is an entrepreneur running a kaupapa Māori baby clothing business, Hunaarn. She’s grateful for her work-from-home options but supports māmā who formula feed, who “do what they have to do” to feed their babies.

Bennett said the study also found that maternal depression during pregnancy impacted the length of time mothers would exclusively breastfeed.

“I would like to see targeted resources aimed at early recognition and support of these wāhine Māori experiencing depression during pregnancy,” she said.

Mohi too, empathised with mums experiencing maternal depression and emphasised that there were multiple ways to achieve a fed baby.

“If latching is affecting your mental health and taking yourself away from baby, prioritise your mental health, Māmā. At the end of the day, we’ve all got the same end-goal – a well-fed pēpi.”

Bennett’s call to action championed support for all māmā: “Support for wāhine Māori needs to come from all of society, including government, employers, communities, whānau and wāhine Māori.

“Actions we take now will impact the hauora of wāhine Māori and pēpi in generations to come.”