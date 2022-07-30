Opinion: The idea of sharing power in Aotearoa doesn't need to be scary

Tino rangatiratanga is something Māori expected would be protected by Te Tiriti o Waitangi. (File Photo)

Deena Coster (Te Atiawa) is a senior reporter at Stuff/Taranaki Daily News and is based in Ngāmotu.

OPINION: Selling the idea of co-governance in a country still grappling with its colonial past is likely to be an up hill battle.

But it’s a fight worth having in order to breathe true and sustainable life into our founding document – te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Co-governance – or the sharing of power between Crown and Māori – is not new.

For example, in 2010, a co-governance arrangement came into force regarding the Waikato river, with a board set up to govern the awa with split representation of Crown and iwi.

A similar set-up protecting the biggest taonga in Taranaki is also on its way.

Through months of hard work, ngā iwi o Taranaki will have equal say with the Crown about how Taranaki Maunga and its national park will be managed, as part of settlement to redress the mountain’s confiscation.

READ MORE:

* Good faith in repairing race relations is the way forward

* How co-governance is already working

* The contentious He Puapua plan explained



The emphasis on how hard Māori had to fight for a right to exert some form of tino rangatiratanga over their ancestor is worth highlighting.

Despite it being 182 years since te Tiriti o Waitangi was signed, tangata whenua rights are still not guaranteed.

While not a new concept, there had been increased buzz around co-governance lately, thanks in part to the He Puapua document, which National and ACT have argued could create a separatist state.

Recently, high-profile lobbyist Simon Lusk put forward a proposed question to Parliament to turn into a petition, which could see a citizen initiated referendum held on co-governance.

And expect more politicking too, with the local body elections just around the corner, and as the nation gets ready to head to the polls next year.

Just what co-governance means is interpreted differently, depending on who you ask.

Getting a clear definition of the term from Taranaki political leaders only highlighted the breadth of views on the topic.

This is part of the problem. Having such wide parameters aren’t helpful when you are trying to explain, and then eventually sell, a concept to people.

And it’s in the regions like Taranaki where the rubber will hit the road in terms of how co-governance will work on a day-to-day basis.

But just because something is confronting, or challenging to the status quo, is not a reason to shy away from change.

If you read the He Puapua report, which sets out what New Zealand could do to fulfil its commitments under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, you would have to agree it’s bold.

It paints an ambitious plan for how the country could build a constitution based on biculturalism.

It spells out a vision “where rangatiratanga is realised, where Māori and the Crown enjoy a harmonious and constructive relationship, and work in partnership to restore and uphold the wellbeing of Papatūānuku, tangata and the natural environments”.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The management of Te Papakura o Taranaki, on Taranaki Maunga, will be managed with a co-governance model. (File Photo)

In addition, it provides a vision for Māori to “have the ability to exercise full authority” over its lands, waters and natural resources, uphold their role as kaitiaki and use indigenous solutions, backed with the necessary resource and support to do so.

Yes, self-determination can mean full independence, and there are international examples of this, like the Sámi Parliament in Norway.

The passing of the Sámi Act in 1987 recognised they were one of two peoples in Norway and provided safeguards for the development of their language and culture.

The Sámi Parliament is another expression of this, with democratic elections held by, and among, its people. Parliament business deals with all matters related to the Sámi.

Co-governance principles can be expressed in a host of other ways too, but the key point is for Māori to be a part of developing what those arrangements look like, and not just have their interests tacked on at the end.

More than 10 years ago, the Waitangi Tribunal report Ko Aotearoa Tēnei said: ”unless it is accepted that New Zealand has two founding cultures, not one; unless Māori culture and identity are valued in everything government says and does; and unless they are welcomed into the very centre of the way we do things in this country, nothing will change.”

It can sometimes feel like there is a level of acceptance about Māori inequality and inequity.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Senior reporter Deena Coster says government has taken transformative action in the past to address issues which impact the entire nation, and enhancing the constitutional rights of Māori should be one of them. (File Photo)

Any Kiwi who follows the news with even a scant interest probably knows of the higher Māori rates of incarceration, their over-representation in poor health outcomes and the fact tangata whenua are more likely to die at a younger age than Pākehā.

The Government has taken transformative action before to address urgent issues which impact the entire nation. They were not universally popular moves, nor done without protest from some quarters, but pushed ahead with the greater good in mind.

However, it had distanced itself from the vision He Puapua provides, already having ruled it out as playing any role in policy.

But until something is done to create a constitutional template where Māori experience true partnership with the Crown on their terms, it’s no wonder they might continue to feel they are second class citizens in their own country.

Deena Coster (Te Atiawa) is a senior reporter at Stuff/Taranaki Daily News and is based in Ngāmotu.