Native trees planted at Wither Hills for Matariki

Around 400 natives trees are planted at Wither Hills Farm Park on Tuesday morning.

Thousands of native trees are being planted at the foot of Marlborough’s Wither Hills to celebrate this year’s Matariki.

Hundreds of kids from 17 schools in the region would take part in the two-day community tree-planting project at the Wither Hills Farm Park on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Around 3000 native tress would be planted on the one hectare farm, and students from Witherlea School, Redwoodtown School and Marlborough Girls College were there for a couple of hours on Tuesday morning to plant the first 400 in an area which only had a handful of pre-existing cabbage trees.

Landscape Marlborough contractor Steve Dower showed the students how to properly plant a tree, and said a lot of the trees being planted were totara, but other native species such as kōwhai and kaikomako, which translated to “food for the korimako/bellbird” were also in the mix.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Landscape Marlborough contractor Steve Dower shows the students how to plant the trees on Wednesday morning.

Dower, who had been involved in the planting of natives for several decades, said he got “a lot of satisfaction out of seeing them grow”.

He said the trees were best planted in winter, as they would “dry out and die” If they were planted in the heat of summer.

“The soil is surprisingly good here and as long as we get some rain this summer, we should be OK,” he said.

Best friends Sophia and Anna, both nine years old from Witherlea School, weren't afraid to get stuck in and do some planting on Tuesday morning.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Witherlea students and best friends Sophia Clarson, 9, left, with and Anna Banyay-Rocas, 9.

“It’s so much fun,” said Sophia.

The event was organised by Marlborough Smart + Connected Forestry Group in conjunction with Marlborough Forest Industry Association and the Marlborough District Council. Project funding was provided by The Matariki Tu Rākau Programme led by Te Uru Rākau New Zealand Forest Service.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity for children to connect with other Enviroschool’s, contribute positively to their local kaitiakitanga/environment, and spend time together working on a common whanaungatanga/goal,” said Marlborough Smart + Connected Forestry Group member and event organiser Sue Ross.

Fellow event organiser Kristie Paki Paki said she remembered taking part in a similar event as a child.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Event organiser Kristie Paki Paki left, with Marlborough Smart + Connected Forestry Group member and fellow event organiser Sue Ross.

“Our baby trees were so small, and we couldn’t imagine them growing into anything significant. Now our trees are 30 years old and towering above my head. I feel a sense of pride every time I think about that stand of trees, protecting those beautiful kahikatea,” she said.

“I hope that the children involved in this planting event will come back to visit their trees, and tell their children, and their children’s children, that they planted these trees for them.”

Matariki Tu Rākau senior advisor Belinda Miller thought the programme was a great way to bring communities together to mark Matariki.

“Not only is tree planting a wonderful way to bring our communities together to mark Matariki, it is also a great way to enhance the environment and native biodiversity by restoring and rebuilding our natural habitat and protecting our land, soils and waterways,” she said.

The Matariki Tu Rākau programme had seen communities across the country plant over 600,000 trees since June 2018.