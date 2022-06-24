First Samoan tattoos in Nelson tap out pride and culture

The tap, tap, tap is the only noise in the room surrounded by Samoan fine mats, leis, the island’s flag and a supply of food.

Larry Bense junior lies in the centre, unmoving as two men tend to his right thigh, one holding it down stretching the skin while the traditional Samoan tattooist (tufuga) cuts through his skin with fine blades to ink a black pattern which represents community, status, respect, honour and pride.

Getting a tatau for men, or a malu for women, means you’re “ready for life, and to be of service to the community”, the family’s matriarch, Poia Bense says.

“It’s very important for our Samoan culture.”

READ MORE:

* Rugby World Cup: Samoan players covering up tattoos to avoid offending Japanese hosts

* Air New Zealand treads fine line between cultural tattoos and presentation standards

* Oscar Kightley: My tatau's tapping into some strange, dark places



These sessions at the Bense family home have even more importance to the community – it’s the first time the traditional tattooing has been carried out in Nelson.

The family flew the tufuga, Su’a Daniel Taliloa Leuo and his brother, Andrew Leuo from Auckland, staying with the family for a number of weeks to tattoo six women and three men, aged between 18 and 56. Each experienced a gruelling session of mind over matter as no medication is allowed to avoid thinning of the blood.

“You have to suck it in, the pain”, Poia laughs, the last one standing in the family who is yet to get her malu, scheduled for later that day.

“It is painful, but you have to put in all your heart and mind.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The traditional tools used for a Samoan tattoo include an au which holds the fine blades that pierce the skin, and a pulu, the stick the master tattooist taps the au with.

She says the women get their malu from the upper thigh to under the knee, a session of about eight hours, while the men must lie still for nine sessions consisting of about five hours each time, being tattooed from the waist to below the knee.

In the other room, Larry junior continues to be put through his paces. He wears blankets, warm clothes, a beanie, a wheat pack and gloves, because despite the oil heater it’s “chilly, especially with the blood flow”, he says.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Larry junior Bense lies still while master tattooist Su’a Daniel Taliloa Leuo (left) and his brother Andrew Leuo carry out the traditional tatau.

He says he’s already been through more than 30 hours of “excruciating” pain from the sharp teeth (au) piercing through his skin at its tapped in quick succession by a stick (pulu).

He still has several hours to go to complete his knees.

“Mentally, I’m done.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Master tattooist Su’a Daniel Taliloa Leuo (left) and his brother Andrew Leuo have spent more than 30 hours doing Larry Junior Bense's tatau over a number of days.

A tatau tells the story of a man’s lineage, history, present and future.

“Everyone’s got the same concept but the tattoo is done free hand by the master tattooist, and he decides what goes on. The ancestors talk through him, au to body. He talks to you, gets the feel of you, tells the story of you.”

He says committing to a tatau is like “a rebirth process”.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A tatau tells the story of a man’s lineage, history, present and future.

But despite the agony, Larry junior says he’ll be “over the moon” when it’s finished.

“I’ll be completely stoked with myself being able to achieve it [because] it’s not for everyone.”

He winces as a bottle of Dettol is poured over the completed lines and wiped away by the assistant with a cloth to show the clean tattoo slowly revealing itself.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Larry Bense junior says the pain is “excruciating” but there is a lot of pride in the achievement once it’s complete.

The event is community based, the person receiving the tatau or malu must never be alone, even accompanied to the bathroom. They mustn’t leave the home, and no shaving or cutting of hair is permitted. Lavalava (traditional skirt secured at the waist) must be worn in the tattoo room by all visitors.

On this Matariki, a celebration for Māori, the Samoan family in Nelson will be having their own party to celebrate the completion of their tattoos, involving food, blessings, prayers, kava and showing off their rebirth through ink.

Head of the family, Larry senior Paivao Laulua Fa’asisila Banse has just one knee to go to complete his tatau before the event.

He says the tatau is “like a passport for myself – everywhere I go everyone knows: ‘He’s a Samoan’”.