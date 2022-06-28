Expert assessment disagrees on ultimate source of nitrates in Te Waikoropupū Springs

There was general agreement among witnesses at the Environment Court on Tuesday that nitrate levels in the springs were likely to increase, but experts disagreed on where those nitrates ultimately came from.

Witnesses in the Te Waikoropupū Springs water conservation hearing have been told in no uncertain terms to start working together to protect the springs, rather than as adversaries trying to “win” the case.

Judge John Hassan told the Environment Court attendees on Tuesday’s continuation of the hearing that he wanted to “gently remind everybody that there is a collective wish to, and recognised need to, protect the springs”.

“This [court process] is an exercise to help inform the court’s recommendation to the minister on the proper terms of an executive order on council ... this is not therefore a typical, adversarial, winner versus loser type of case, it’s a type of case we can all play a constructive part in,” he said.

He said protecting the springs required objectivity and gave a “gentle but firm reminder to all the experts of their obligations”.

“The court can indeed be impeded by an attitude of listening in order to best craft a response, so please listen to understand, and not to respond.”

He said the court was concerned it was being impeded by the “mindset issues” of “a number of experts” over the long course of the hearing processes and “even at this stage” he said there seemed to be a level of “intractability” in some of the expert witnesses. He said opinions to the effect of not being able to rely on opposing experts’ advice “cuts both ways” and could leave the court without any reliable advice to form its opinion.

Jennifer Eder/Stuff Judge John Hassan told the Enviornment Court on Tuesday that expert witnesses needed to “listen to understand, not to respond” to other testimony. (File photo)

Environment Commissioner Jim Hodges agreed and told the court that when expert witnesses “start building on each other’s expertise, that’s when you get the best outcome”.

He reiterated that there were three fundamental questions to be answered: what the appropriate level of nitrates was for Te Waikoropupū Spring, where nitrates in the spring were coming from, and how the nitrates got from their source to the spring.

He said regarding the second question the court had a lot of information on farming and very little on natural sources, which left the court with some difficulties in forming its opinion.

“Those are the three key issues we need to be addressed, and we really don’t need the Nth degree of detail, we need to understand the principles.”

There were several points of agreement between expert witnesses in the hearing including the assumption that nitrate levels in Te Waikoropupū Springs were likely to increase, regardless of whether the source of nitrates was natural or due to human activity.

KELLY HODEL / FAIRFAX NZ Dairy farming has had the finger squarely pointed at it as the major source of nitrates in the springs, but Environment Commissioner Jim Hodges said he was not yet prepared to accept farming was the sole source.

However, a major point of disagreement between experts was the source of the nitrates in the system.

Dr Michael Stewart, expert witness for the Tasman District Council, said he believed nitrate concentration had been ongoing for many years, and posited that significant amounts of nitrates in the springs came from the upper karst – an area in the Arthur Marble Aquifer Recharge Area (AMARA) in which water collects into underground aquifer systems, generally upstream from farmland.

“The reasons for the increase in nitrate concentration from the karst uplands between 1980 and 2017 are not clear, but could be climate related, or related to human activity in the karst uplands.”

However, both Ngāti Tama expert witness Paul Williams and Friends of Golden Bay witness Dr Donald Meads disagreed with Stewart’s model.

Williams said that a direct link could not easily be demonstrated, but used correlations between irrigation levels and amounts of nitrate to suggest that “for every 100 litres per second of water allocated [for irrigation] there is an increase of about 0.12micrograms of nitrates at the springs.”

Mead suggested that Stewart’s model did not accurately reflect the amount of nitrate or nitrate-precursors sourced from the upper karst area, explaining the “very conservative” nitrogen cycle of mature beech forests which he said would lead to very little leaching into the water table.