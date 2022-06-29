Programme encourages Pasifika youth to pursue medical careers

Student Dallin Lemusu is encouraging Pasifika secondary school students to pursue careers in the medical field.

Third-year medical student Dallin Lemusu is speaking to Pasifika secondary school students about why he's passionate about becoming a doctor.

"Some of them are even in year 13 and they still don't know what they’re going to do after school,” the 24-year-old said.

"I just say, ‘Man, you don't want to waste opportunities that you have before you.’"

Lemusu is involved with the University of Auckland’s Pacific Health Wayfinders programme that aims to increase the number of Pasifika enrolled in the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences.

Only 2.1% of doctors in Aotearoa are from a Pacific background, despite making up more than 8% of the population.

Lemusu said improving representation can create a connection between the Pacific community and the medical field.

“Heaps of my family are from out south and, when they need help, we go to Middlemore. I was just there the other night and it's just chockablock, they even have patients sitting in the hallway,” he said.

“You look around, it's mostly Pacific Islanders that are around there, but when you see the medical staff it's not Pacific Islanders."

Lemusu’s desire to practise medicine was fuelled by his mother's cancer diagnosis in 2016.

“Just seeing how she was treated, the good and the bad side of the way she was treated in the medical field,” he said.

"Those things motivated me to be a doctor who doesn't miss out on anything, or doesn't just try and tick off a checklist … really just treat every single patient as a person, basically, and not like a statistic."

Lemusu said Pasifika have values and beliefs that may be difficult for non-Pasifika to understand.

“When we're being treated or when we’re consulting with a medical professional, whether it be a doctor or a nurse, it's hard to make that connection,” he said.

“Because they don't understand our values, our beliefs, and so they can't approach us in a way that would be respectful and help us be comfortable."

The programme guides students through subject selection, pathway planning and course counselling.

Marcellin College was treated to a presentation on Tuesday, and a joint session between Kelston Boys’ and Girls’ school will take place next week.

“Pacific people have shared values, so it doesn't matter if you're Niuean, Tongan, Samoan – we all have the shared culture values of respect, family responsibilities, looking after the elderly,” team leader Natasha Pati said.

"We want to increase the Pacific health workforce … and be able to look after our own Pacific community."