Vape company apologises to Māori for Matariki promotion

Nicotine vapes come in a range of alluring colours that have been criticised for attracting young people. (File photo)

A major international vaping corporation has apologised to Māori for promoting its product as a way of celebrating Matariki, following criticism from a Māori health advocate.

Relx International offered free engraving of New Zealand motifs – including a ponga (silver fern) leaf – on devices purchased during a Matariki-themed sale.

The apology follows criticism from Hāpai Te Hauora chief executive Selah Hart, who said encouraging vaping was not in line with the kaupapa of the Māori new year celebration.

The company's New Zealand head of external affairs Jing Zhang acknowledged the promotion was “culturally insensitive”.

READ MORE:

* Outrage as tobacco giants pay Instagram 'influencers' to promote vaping product

* The promotion of vapes as a lifestyle choice is dangerous

* Vaping crackdown: new law will ban under-18s and advertising



“We have always been committed to helping all adult smokers, regardless of ethnicity or nationality, switch to a better alternative. This includes the Māori community, which has been disproportionately affected by tobacco use.

“It was never our intention to disrespect the Māori community or the Matariki celebration and we sincerely apologise if our activity has resulted in any unhappiness.”

HÄpai Te Hauora/Supplied Selah Hart said it was extremely disappointing to see vaping companies commercialise the Maori new year holiday.

Zhang said Relx was reviewing its internal processes and such an incident would “never happen again”.

Selah Hart said she had undertaken a review and was disappointed to learn several vape companies had advertised Matariki sales.

“I support the use of vaping products to quit smoking, but in no way shape or form should it be encouraged that they are used to celebrate a holiday,” Hart said.

She said that in addition to being a time of reflection, Matariki was also a time to remember whānau who had died during the year, some of whom would likely have died from diseases caused by smoking.

STUFF Where does this claim come from, and does it stack up?

According to a 2020 study published in the New Zealand Medical Journal, one in four deaths among Māori could be attributed to smoking.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health’s latest national survey showed Māori were three times as likely to have a daily dependence on cigarettes and twice as likely to vape daily as non-Māori.

“This marketing ploy is playing into the minds of an audience that should not be targeted,” Hart said.

Hart said she was also alarmed there had been an increase in 15-year-olds vaping, with 12% of young teenagers vaping monthly and 6% daily.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Nicotine addiction is increasing its grip on Aotearoa’s young people, with daily vape usage on the rise.

She said the Māori population skewed towards young people and therefore was more affected by the increase of vaping in teenagers.

Relx’s promotion demonstrated why vaping products needed to be brought within plain packaging regulation already in place for cigarettes, she said.

“We need to making it look less attractive to young people, not in bright colours like a crayon or a lollipop or with personalised engraving.”

University of Auckland Māori management and international business associate dean Rachel Wolfgramm said it could be risky for non-Māori business to commercialise Matariki celebrations.

University of Auckland/Supplied Associate dean Rachel Wolfgramm said the country was moving towards Matariki as a way of celebrating nationhood, but its significance to Maori needed to be carefully respected.

“There are sensitivities around the commodification of Māori tikanga. Non-Māori businesses making use of it could be seen as another level of exploitation.”

However, Wolfgramm said it was common for Māori business to take advantage of Matariki as a sales opportunity and products from the health and wellbeing industry might be better received.

“It's hard to say how these things will land with the consumer.

“If they like the way it sits with their identity, they probably wouldn’t care who made it, but associating vaping with Matariki is a stretch.”