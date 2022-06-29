Mother, sergeant, now medical student: On using grief to carve a new path

In 2018, Leigh Albert found herself a widow and single mother-of-three, but instead of sinking into despair, she pursued a lifelong dream of becoming a doctor.

Life threw everything Leigh Albert’s​ way, but rather than sink into despair, she used her darkest point to carve a new path.

At 37, a sudden widow and single mother-of-three, she stopped fearing failure, and pursued a lifelong dream of becoming a doctor.

“I want to be an example of hard work,” she said. “I want the takeaway to be... life doesn’t end with one challenge. It’s an opportunity to grow.

“It’s a change of trajectory, but also a correction to the one we need to go down.”

READ MORE:

* Nelson teen's goal to normalise Māori culture and customs

* Scholarship winner knows the value of education

* My annual anxiety as a monolingual dinosaur



Now a third year med student, her courage and academic achievement has not gone unnoticed. In June she was presented with the Ngārimu VC and 28 Māori Battalion Scholarship, an honour she said left her speechless.

“The name Ngārimu VC and the 28 Māori Battalion are synonymous with hardship... with pain and loss. That sentiment has always been entrenched inside our whānau, and especially through Māoridom.”

Peter de Graaf/Northern Advocate Leigh Albert and her daughter Mānea, now 15.

A family connection with the Battalion made it all the more meaningful for Albert, who was raised “surrounded by military prestige”.

Her grandfather had been the Command Sergeant Major for the Charlie Company in the 28 Battalion. Her father also joined the military, fighting in Vietnam.

She always thought she’d join them, or become a doctor. When a teacher she admired told her she didn’t have what it takes for medicine, the decision felt made for her.

Albert joined the New Zealand Defence Force around 2002. At the same time she began studying health sciences, then a postgraduate qualification focusing on Māori health. She started dating her partner and soulmate, Wairongoa Renata​, also in the military.

They soon left Northland for Palmerston North, and had a daughter and twin boys by the time Albert completed her studies.

“The same day my certificate came, I was deployed to the middle east,” she said.

NZDF/Supplied Leigh Albert was a Platoon Sergeant. If she couldn’t save lives in a hospital, it’d be on a battlefield.

She was deployed several times throughout her career, but one of her proudest moments was helping Kiwis. She was part of the team on its way to a training exercise when the 2011 Christchurch earthquake hit.

She remembered arriving at the CTV building in the evening, where 115 people would later be found dead.

Her life changed forever in 2018. Renata took their tamariki and cousins to swim for daughter Mānea’s birthday.

Their twin sons got stuck in a rip. Mānea dove in to save them, followed by Renata. Mānea and the other children survived, but Renata drowned.

His death was considered preventable by the coroner in 2021 – the Far North District Council hadn’t had signage at the time warning of hazards.

Albert and the family were overwhelmed by grief. They took time to heal, but she “had to make a decision”, she said.

“I could wrap myself in grief and be destroyed by it, or use it as a superpower and smash through some walls.”

She decided to leave active duty, telling her bosses she didn’t want to make her kids orphans.

She said the loss broke down her walls, and in doing so, she lost a fear of failure. She applied for medical school.

NgÄrimu Scholarship Leigh Albert during the presentation of her Ngārimu VC and Māori Battalion Scholarship in June.

“I’d reconciled to the fact I didn’t care if I got a rejection from Otago. But it never came.”

With the support of the NZDF, her whānau and friends, she got in. In 2020, she and her tamariki moved to Dunedin.

That wasn’t the last of their obstacles, but the family had become a strong unit. With four of them studying and only two computers, keeping on top of studies during lockdowns was difficult. Albert wouldn’t get online until 9pm, often finishing at 3am.

Her children, now 15 and 13-year-old twins, stepped up with helping around the house.

“They’ve matured beyond their years, because of their experience... they’re so brave, and I’m so proud of them.”

University of Otago also supported her, with a lecturer offering evening catch-ups when needed. By pure chance, a chemistry tutor had relocated to the United Kingdom, meaning her waking hours aligned with Albert’s late routine.

Albert was a Platoon Sergeant, a mother, a widow, a med student and proud wahine Māori. But to her, she’s “just Leigh”.

“All I see is the next hurdle. You overcome one, then see the next one. I used to only see the hurdle in front of me, but now... I know I’m propelling myself and my kids into the future.”

She hoped to return to the NZDF one day, but planned on becoming a rural GP after graduating.