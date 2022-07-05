Roundabout might as well be 'moat with crocodiles in it' for those with disabilities

Ben Jackson wants to be independent, but for the 29-year-old, who has Down Syndrome, danger lurks in every roundabout.

Ben Jackson knows exactly what to do when you cross the road: “Look both ways, clear means you go.

“[Walking] is really good for you, and it keeps you fit,” he added.

Walking is also Ben’s ticket to independence. The 29-year-old has Down syndrome. He can’t use a bike or drive a car, but on foot, he can make his way unassisted to his part-time job at a law firm, and classes at NMIT.

“Because there are lights and courtesy crossings [on those routes], he can be totally independent,” said his dad, David Jackson.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff In the five years to 2022, there were 16 reported accidents at the Vanguard St-Gloucester St roundabout, making it one of central Nelson's worst crash spots.

But on the days he walks from his Mount St home to Natalie St, to join a group run by intellectual disability organisation IDEA Services, he needs help navigating two busy roundabouts: Vanguard-Gloucester St, by New World, and Saint Vincent-Gloucester St, by the fire station.

Waka Kotahi data shows these roundabouts are accident hotspots. In the five years to December 31 2021, there were 16 accidents reported at the first; and 10 at the second. (These are only the incidents reported to police; the real numbers will be much higher).

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Busy roundabouts might as well be crocodile-filled moats for Ben Jackson.

To put that into context, only one central Nelson intersection had more reported accidents during this period and that was the Haven Rd-Halifax St, with 18.

“[The roundabout] might as well be a moat with crocodiles in it,” David said.

It’s not so much the speed, but the way cars move quickly to fill the gaps on the roundabout, leaving little time for pedestrians to get across, he said.

When Ben walks this route, his older brother escorts him across the roundabouts.

“It’s not ideal to have your brother walk you every time,” David said. “He’s a young man, he’s nearly 30, he wants to move around on his own like anyone else.”

Ben’s plight highlights a problem few are talking about when it comes to our goal for safer streets and better active transport, David said. While advocacy is good for cycling, it’s not so great for disabled people.

David is quick to point out that Ben is far from alone: the most recent survey of disability in New Zealand showed that an estimated 14% of the population has a physical impairment that limits their everyday activities.

When you add parents with pushchairs and young children in tow to the list, that’s a lot of people excluded from our streets, David said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff David Jackson is helping Ben take ever-greater steps towards independence.

Nelson City Council councillor and regional transport chair Brian McGurk sympathised with Ben’s plight.

“I’m the first to acknowledge it’s not good.”

At a recent infrastructure meeting, people raised 40 locations around the city where they didn’t feel safe – mostly intersections and roundabouts, McGurk said.

“Roundabouts and pedestrians and cyclists are not a good match. People look to the right and don’t pay attention to what’s on their left, or straight ahead.”

The council had its eye on the roundabouts as part of its regional land transport plan, which encompassed the Washington Valley Active Transport Route, a $5m project to reduce traffic and increase public and active transport in an area identified as having a “poor safety record”.

At the moment, it was unclear what that would look like, McGurk said. Raised crossings, bright colours, different surfaces and traffic controls were all up for discussion.

“We do recognise the issues for people like Ben. [Current roading] places him and others at risk. He should be able to walk across without concern.”